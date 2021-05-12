Joshua Bassett got fans chattering on May 10 when he sat down with Clevver News for a virtual interview and gushed about Harry Styles being "charming" and "hot." The singer said the interview doubling as his "coming out video." Some fans took the remark at face value, while other fans weren't sure if he was being serious. Now, he's clarifying where he stands: Joshua Bassett revealed he's still figuring out his sexuality.

On May 11, Bassett released a statement. Captioning it with a series of rainbow hearts featured in the LGBTQ+ pride flag, the singer explained that he doesn't have everything figured out, and he's fine with that.

"It's my life," he began. "My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance."

He went on to say he has no tolerance for toxicity, hatred, and negativity. "It’s 2021," Bassett said. "We are the generation of love & growth, it’s time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same."

Bassett's post included a video of him performing a song with some very personal lyrics.

"I'm breaking the spell/I'm ending the cycle/been going through hell/need more than survival/If I don't work this out/ I'll probably pass it down again/the time for change is now/It's my life," he sang.

Bassett concluded his post by saying, "Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love."

Bassett's post arrived the same day he spoke out about the pressing issue of toxic masculinity. In separate Instagram post, he revealed he was taught not to cry his whole life, but is finally learning to embrace his emotions. "Suppressing your emotions as a child will crush your spirit and bury your heart alive," he wrote.

Bassett consistently pours his soul into his songs, but he's also wearing his heart on his sleeve on social media.