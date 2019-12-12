If you're really sick of haters commenting on your every move, I'd highly recommend looking at Jordyn Woods' response to claims she shaded Khloé Kardashian for some inspiration on how to deal. Before we get into Woods' truly masterful response, let me catch you up on what the haters have been chirping about most recently. On Dec. 10, Jada Pinkett Smith released a never-before-seen clip from Red Table Talk containing footage of Woods taking a lie detector test in the aftermath of the allegations that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson. "You absolutely passed and I believe you're being truthful," polygraphist Shon Thurman concluded.

Shortly after the footage was released, Kardashian posted a cryptic Instagram story that seemed to be shading Woods. "Liars are always ready to take oaths," she wrote in black all-caps text over a white backdrop. Just when you thought things couldn't get any more dramatic, Woods posted an Instagram story of herself eating an apple captioned, "an apple a day keeps the haters away.. or sum like that." Fans took the story to be a sort of clapback at Kardashian.

But the model claims she never had any intention of referring to her estranged family friend. "I just got home from doing press and I realize, y'all arms must be really, really tired from reaching," she said in a selfie-style video posted to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 11. "Like, I can't even eat an apple in peace. And let me tell you something, I don't do subliminals, I do general statements, and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, I'mma say it to them or not at all. If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted. Let's move on. It's all love. It's all good."

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That statement has so many little golden nuggets inside of it that I truly don't even know which one to pick as my favorite. Is it, "Y'all arms must be really, really tired from reaching," or, "I can't even eat an apple in peace"? Shoot, how about, "If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted"? Seriously, there are too many great quotes to choose from. Next time the haters are bringing you down, I'd go through and copy and paste whichever of Woods' one-liners you picked as your personal fave.

Also, as a side note, I'd recommend maybe doing Woods a favor and listening to her request. It's the holiday season, let's be merry and move on.