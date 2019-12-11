On Dec. 10, Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that Jordyn Woods took a lie detector test regarding her alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson when she appeared on the show back in March. During the test, polygraphist Shon Thurman asked Woods if she ever had sex with Thompson. He then told Woods, "You absolutely passed and I believe you're being truthful." Just hours after the news broke, Khloé Kardashian posted one of her signature cryptic quotes on Instagram Stories.

She posted an all-caps quote that read, "liars are always ready to take oaths." Now, nobody but Kardashian knows for sure whether or not the quote was directed towards Woods. That being said, the timing is extremely suspicious — not to mention the fact that anyone who follows Kardashian knows the woman loves herself a good, old-fashioned cryptic Instagram story.

While the lie detector test wasn't aired during Woods' original Red Table Talk appearance in March, Pinkett Smith referred back to it on a Dec. 10 episode in which she was answering the "burning questions" of viewers. One of those "burning questions" came from a woman who was wondering if Woods ever really did take a lie detector test.

“Jordyn did take a lie detector test … it was Jordyn’s request,” Pinkett Smith responded. “It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth,” Woods told Thurman during the episode. “That’s the most important part of the story to me, is the truth.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After the test, Pinkett Smith concluded, "She passed with flying colors. There’s always more to the story, so you’ve got to be careful how you judge, no matter what you hear and no matter what’s out there.”

Now, to be fair, lie detector tests are not always accurate. According to the American Psychological AssociationMost psychologists agree that there is little evidence that polygraph tests can accurately detect lies."

Whether or not she's telling the truth, I think it's time everyone let Woods live and move on from the scandal.