The past couple of weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for anyone who follows the Kardashians. Love them or love to hate them, it was absolutely impossible not to get caught up in the drama that unfolded when the news that Khloé Kardashian had reportedly dumped Tristan Thompson after finding out about claims he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods hit the internet. Elite Daily previously reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Fans had so many questions from the start, because hooooooow could Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's ride or die, possibly get caught up in something like this? Well, the drama is never-ending, so prepare to have even more questions, because Jordyn Woods' reaction to Kylie Jenner's new Instagram photo has everyone asking, "What the heck does this mean?!"

Jordyn Woods liked Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram photo. I REPEAT: Jordyn Woods liked Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post.

Jenner took to Instagram to share an absolutely gorgeous snap of herself sprawled out on the floor wearing a white crop top, a pair of red leather pants, and clutching a red heart-shaped purse. Check out the fly photo below:

She looks absolutely stunning in the shot, so wouldn't be surprised at anyone double-tapping — except Jordyn Woods, of course.

But eagle-eyed fans never miss a beat and many fans noticed that Jordyn Woods' username was chilling on Jenner's list of likes. Check out one fan's screenshot below:

Fans immediately went off in Jenner's comment section and on Twitter about the like:

But if you try to find Jordyn Woods in Jenner's likes now, you're out of luck. It appears Woods unliked the photo — probably after she realized the like had caused a ruckus on social media. Because those who keep up with the Kardashians can't help but wonder what the heck that like means.

According to a recent TMZ report, Woods' appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, where she insisted that reports she "made out" with Tristan Thompson were totally overblown and what actually happened was Thompson gave her a passionless kiss on the lips as was leaving his house party, may have helped Woods gain favor with the Kardashians. A source told TMZ the appearance "might have helped mend the fences," even if it is just "a little bit." Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Woods' teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Even if the reports that the Kardashians are moving toward forgiving Woods are true, Entertainment Tonight reported the future of Woods' friendship reportedly depends solely on whether or not Khloé Kardashian herself can move past Woods' involvement in the drama. Elite Daily previously reached out to Elite Daily reached out to the Kardashians' team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Could Woods' like be a sign that Kardashian has truly forgiven Woods, thus opening the door for Jenner and Woods to be on good terms again? Or does it just mean that Woods' double-tap game was so on point when they were on good terms that muscle memory kicked in and she liked Jenner's latest photo by accident without realizing the drama it would cause on social media?

Honestly, at this point, anything is possible. But I have a feeling we won't find out where these famous ladies stand until the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashian starts airing March 31. Until then, I'll be furiously refreshing Kylie and Jordyn's social media pages for any hint that their friendship is secretly thriving!