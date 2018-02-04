The next time you really want to compliment a friend, just tell them that they're the Jordyn to your Kylie, because if Jordyn Woods' reaction to Kylie Jenner giving birth has taught us anything, it's that she is the definition of ride or die. Not only does Jordyn appear in the beautiful video Kylie posted announcing the birth, but she took to Twitter within minutes of it being shared to express even more well wishes for her BFF. And no matter your personal feelings on Kylie, seeing Jordyn's unwavering support should be more than enough to bring tears to your eyes — if not reduce you to a full-on, Kim Kardashian-style ugly cry.

Let's start with the video. Kylie, who had never actually confirmed that she was pregnant, posted both a statement about her pregnancy and a link to an 11-minute video on her Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 4. The statement revealed why Kylie had kept the pregnancy herself, as she explained that in order to make it a positive, stress-free time, she needed to keep it private.

Then, Kylie posted a preview of a video to her Instagram, which shows Jordyn saying, "Whatever your name is going to be, this is how I found out about you. Your mother and I..." The full video, which was posted on Kylie's YouTube page and can be found below, features a ton of commentary from Jordyn.

More to come...