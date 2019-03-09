Jordyn Woods' First Instagram After The Tristan Thompson Drama Is So, So Positive

Will the Kardashian drama ever end? The answer is most likely not anytime soon, considering the recent news that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly broken up following claims that Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the breakup and cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. TMZ initially reported the surprising news, and the world has essentially been reeling ever since. We've heard from many sides of the story, including from Woods herself when she stopped by Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story. But now, we finally have Jordyn Woods' first Instagram after the Tristan Thompson drama, and it's honestly a refreshingly positive turn in this whole dramatic saga.

But first, a super quick refresh: On Feb. 19, TMZ reported that multiple sources claimed they saw Thompson and Woods getting cozy together at a house party, and told the publication that the pair were "all over each other." After TMZ's claim, Thompson was seemingly one of the first to respond and, according to E!, posted (and then immediately deleted) a tweet about the report, saying, "FAKE NEWS."

Hollywood Unlocked then posted a video to Instagram that explained the entire situation, and in the comments, Khloé Kardashian posted a handful of shouting emojis, and her good friend Malika Haqq also wrote "STRONG FACTS!" which I took to mean that the video had some (if not all) truth to it. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team to clarify her comment but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

On March 1, Jordyn Woods told her side of the story, insisting in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, that she and Thompson did not "make out" as supposed onlookers claimed. She insisted that their reported "makeout" session was overblown and all that happened was Thompson gave her a passionless kiss on the lips as she was leaving his party. She was willing to take on some fault in the situation, however, explaining that she shouldn't have been at Thompson's party in the first place.

That about sums it all up in a nutshell. Now let's talk about Jordyn Woods' first Instagram post since the whole incident.

On the evening of March 8, Jordyn Woods posted a selfie in which she's smiling while standing outside in a yard. Pretty greenery can be seen behind her, and In such a picturesque setting, it's no surprise her caption is similarly serene. "If you’re reading this. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕," she wrote.

Check out the photo below:

Although Woods' Instagram doesn't address all the drama directly, one can guess from the sentiment in her caption that she hasn't taken anything that's gone down over the past few weeks lightly. Woods and Thompson's drama may have caused a lot of hurt in the Kardashian circle, but for what it's worth, it seems like Woods is learning from it and striving to be a better person every day.