Before she was releasing songs and taking over TikTok, JoJo Siwa was a star on the Lifetime series Dance Moms. And while those days are far behind her (Siwa left the show after season six), she's still super close with her co-star Abby Lee Miller. Anytime haters come for Miller, Siwa has her back all the way. Unfortunately, she had to do just that on May 20, when another former Dance Moms star dissed Miller on TikTok. Jojo Siwa's response to Brooke Hyland shading Abby Miller proved how much she still cares about her former dance teacher.

Miller was notorious for her tough love and tirades on the reality show, but these days, she's shown a softer side. She and Siwa have become friends, though the same can't be said for Hyland, another former student of hers.

Hyland no longer keeps in touch with Miller, and when she recently was suggested by Facebook to add her as a "friend," she scoffed at the idea. In her TikTok video, Hyland said "Facebook telling me I have a new friend suggestion," and made a series of grimacing faces. When Siwa caught wind of the video, she made it known she didn't think it was funny.

"It's one thing to just not add her back, it's another to post it..." Siwa commented below the video. You can see the TikTok video and the comment below.

Hyland must have taken Siwa's comment into consideration, because she later deleted the post. This was actually the second time this month Siwa has defended Miller. She spoke to US Weekly in early May about her ongoing friendship with her co-star.

"I actually talk to Abby the most out of anybody from the show," Siwa said. "She’s great. I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Siwa and Miller have even been seen hanging out on numerous occasions. Just look at this sweet pic they took in October 2019 after one of Siwa's live performances.

"Thank you both with all my heart for your ongoing love and loyalty! @itsjojosiwa You were absolutely brilliant last night! I was so very proud of you and your ~ performance, stamina, effort, dancing, professionalism & ease!" Miller captioned the pic.

With her drama-filled Dance Moms days behind her, Siwa has nothing but love for Miller.