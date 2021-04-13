Along with tears, rumors, and roses, the Bachelor franchise has spawned a few genuine, lasting love stories. Case in point: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who are still going strong five years after he snagged her first impression rose. Even though they aren’t married yet, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ relationship timeline proves these two are built to last.

While some Bachelor couples are quick to say “I do” (and others fizzle out before they get the chance), Fletcher and Rodgers weren’t in a rush to get married immediately. But when they finally set a wedding date, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back — and might push it back a second time. Nevertheless, they have faith they’ll still have a perfect celebration as soon as it’s safe. “It’s kind of like where we’re at,” Fletcher said in a February 2021 Instagram Live. “We would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So if it can’t happen the way we want it to happen, we’ll do it when we can.”

In the meantime, Fletcher and Rodgers have taken their time enjoying the many steps leading up to a wedding, including two moves, two proposals, one house, and many, many adorable Instagrams. Here’s a comprehensive look at the couple’s cutest moments, from the Bachelor Mansion to now.

They first fell for each other in March 2016.

Fletcher was smitten with Rodgers from night one. He got the season’s first kiss, first impression rose, and even first exit out of the limo. In an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Fletcher compared their first interaction to recent Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s infamous introduction to Dale Moss. Fletcher didn’t fall in love at first sight, she explained, but there was definitely an instant spark. “It’s funny because when I saw Jordan come out of the limo, I obviously was super excited and giddy, and I knew he was the one that I wanted to talk to,” she said.

They got engaged in May 2016.

No Bachelorette season is without a few bumps, and Fletcher and Rodgers definitely faced a couple obstacles along the way. In one episode, Fletcher told Rodgers about a conversation she had with his ex-girlfriend, who warned her about "trust" problems within their relationship. And on their final one-on-one date, she confronted him about his failure to talk to her parents about proposing. Thankfully, they were able to talk through their problems, and their relationship looked stronger than ever by the season finale.

“It's moments like this, where I'm holding your hand, I'm looking in your eyes, and I know I'm so unbelievably in love with you,” Rodgers said in the finale. “You’re my best friend, you’re my soulmate, I want to keep you safe and protect you.”

Fletcher didn’t plan on confessing her love for anyone until she got to the very end of the season. But before Rodgers could get down on one knee, she broke down into tears. “I love you so much. I’ve been waiting to tell you that I love you,” she said, adding that she wanted him to know how she felt before he proposed. The best part, of course, was the awestruck look on Rodgers’ face.

They moved in together in August 2016 and experienced some highs and lows during their first year as a couple.

Just two weeks after their emotional proposal aired on ABC, Rodgers and Fletcher took another big step: a cross-country move from Rodgers’ home in Nashville, Tennessee to Fletcher’s hometown of Dallas, Texas.

In June 2020, Fletcher and Rodgers revealed their first year together was full of ups and downs. “We sat down together and we were like, ‘We love each other, but is that enough right now?’” Rodgers recalled on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!. “It was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we're better for it, but it was not easy.”

There was a specific moment they realized they were ready to get married in April 2019.

In 2019, Fletcher and Rodgers attended his brother Luke’s wedding. “Wedding Day for these two! Couldn’t be happier to add a sister to the family!” Rodgers wrote on Instagram. “@joelle_fletcher we are up next!”

Cute, right? And he meant every word, because that night, the couple realized they were ready to tie the knot. “We were dancing to a song, and we were having this moment,” Fletcher previously told Elite Daily. “And we just kind of looked at each other like, 'Let’s do this!' … It’s been long enough, there’s nothing else we need to figure out. This [relationship] is in a really great place, and we’re ready.”

They bought and renovated their first house in July 2019.

By the time Fletcher and Rodgers bought their first house together, they were already home renovation pros. Not only does Fletcher have a background in real estate development, but the couple co-hosted CNBC’s house-flipping series Cash Pad. “Our Cash Pad renos may be done, but now we get to tackle customizing our very first home together!” Fletcher wrote on Instagram. Luckily, she told People, she and Rodgers have very similar opinions when it comes to home furnishings, color schemes, and aesthetics.

Rodgers surprised Fletcher by proposing (again) in August 2019.

Three years after he first popped the question, Rodgers surprised Fletcher with a second proposal and a new ring. (Sorry, Neil Lane.)

He shared that he’d always hoped to re-propose without any cameras, production, or interference. “The first time around, I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “This time, the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over. And 50 years from now, I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again.”

Like pretty much everyone who read that post, Fletcher cried. “I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it. I can’t put into words how much it meant to me,” she wrote in an Instagram caption of her own. “The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me.” They’re still keeping that Bachelorette ring, though.

They were supposed to get married in June 2020.

After a four-year engagement and 11 months of planning, Fletcher was finally supposed to walk down the aisle in June 2020 — and then the COVID-19 pandemic made their wedding unfeasible. The couple then moved their date to May 2021, but Rodgers told People their venue will only allow a maximum of 10 guests. “We're kind of in a place now where we're realizing that even when May rolls around, that it still might not be open enough to have a safe, normal-ish wedding where family and friends can travel in and we can have what we've been working on and planning for so long to have,” he said.

It’s looking like they’ll have to postpone their special day… again. But as their past five years have proven, some love stories are worth the wait.