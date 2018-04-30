Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
John Legend's Text To Kanye West About Political Parties Is Too Much To Handle
Ever since Kanye West made his return to social media, Twitter has been a complete firestorm. The "All Falls Down" rapper, most notably, voiced his approval for President Donald Trump, which has infuriated even the closest people to him — including John Legend. And now, John Legend's text to Kanye West about political parties is just too much to deal with.
More to come.