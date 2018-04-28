Kanye West is tweeting again, and he's caused quite a firestorm since making his return to the social network, largely because of his ongoing series of tweets about his love for President Donald Trump. Since, several celebrities have criticized Kanye for the pro-Trump rant, including his dear friend John Legend. But on April 27, the two linked up for dinner, and Kanye West's photo with John Legend shows that they're still going strong, despite their differences.

On April 26, a day after Kanye's controversial tweets, Legend sent the "Flashing Lights" rapper a text, urging him to reconsider aligning himself with Trump, partly because of Kanye's influence and "the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color." His plea clearly fell on deaf ears, because Kanye replied expressing his appreciation for the input, but ultimately concluded that "bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought." To make matters (seemingly) worse, he posted the entire text exchange on Twitter for millions of fans to see.

However, what ensued next might have been a bit shocking for some spectators: Kanye and Legend snapped a fun pic at Chrissy Teigen's baby shower on April 27, indicating that there aren't any hard feelings between them and that they simply "agree to disagree," as Kanye captioned a photo he shared to Twitter.

According to People, Legend also gave an impromptu performance during the party, playing his hit "Ordinary People" for Kanye and other guests. The rapper also shared a video of the performance on his Twitter, which he captioned "Lead With Love."

Their evening together is incredibly moving considering the uproar Kanye has made since making his return to social media. Just days before Teigen's baby shower, on April 25, the rapper took to Twitter to call Trump his "brother" and to show off his signed Make America Great Again hat in a series of tweets.

