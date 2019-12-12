At 3 years old, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, has already become a star in her own right. The always-adorable queen has a mega-personality that often finds its way onto her parents' social media pages. Seriously, she's something else. Which is why John Legend's story about Luna liking Ariana Grande's voice more than his doesn't surprise me at all.

Legend recounted the hilarious story during his appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh. He may be a Grammy-winning singer, but his superstar appeal is completely lost on his daughter.

"She told me one day, ‘Dad, Ariana Grande is a great singer,'" he recalled. "‘You're not a great singer.'"

Legend went on to explain how Luna's investment in Grande's music is actually his own doing, after he and Teigen let Luna listen to the 2017 version of "Beauty and the Beast" he recorded with Ari.

"Eventually she became such a big fan of Ariana that she's, like, unfavorably comparing me to Ariana Grande," he said with a laugh.

Don't worry, though — little Luna is in the holiday spirit this year, so she's all about the Christmas bops. "In addition to listening to Ariana all the time, she listens to my Christmas album," John added.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh on YouTube

Now that I know Luna is a fellow Arianator, what I really want to know is whether or not she will be following in her father's footsteps when it comes to having a recording career.

Just last week, Luna showed off her amateur songwriting skills, and they weren't half bad. While staying home sick from school with mama Teigen, Luna decided to make up a song of her own and while it was admittedly weird, it was also kind of a bop.

As time goes on, I'm sure Luna will warm up to her dad's music. Little Luna didn't sugarcoat a thing when critiquing her dad's tunes, but it's nice to see she inherited her mom's blatant honesty. There's no doubt Luna is a fellow internet queen in the making.