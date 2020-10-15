John Legend always leaves his heart on the stage, but his Oct. 14 performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was more emotional then most. Legend chose to perform his track "Never Break" and had fans at home captivated with his extra emotional rendition of the ballad. After a challenging last few weeks, John Legend's "Never Break" BBMAs performance dedicated to Chrissy Teigen hit differently.

The BBMAs enlisted an all-star lineup to perform at the virtual 2020 show. In addition to Legend, the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Sia, Luke Combs, and more were slated to hit the stage. While most performances brought big-time energy to the stage, Legend's ballad slowed things down and brought the emotion.

The track, written about keeping a romance afloat through the ups and downs, hit particularly hard for one major reason. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, sadly announced she experienced pregnancy loss just weeks earlier. The pair bravely shared the news with the world in a Sept. 30 Instagram post. Two weeks later, Legend was emotional as he took to the BBMAs stage. He even took a moment to dedicate his performance to his wife at home, saying, "This is for Chrissy," before diving into the opening lyrics.

You can see a snippet of Legend's performance from the 2020 BBMAs below.

Of course, this put fans completely in their feels.

Teigen and Legend previously thanked fans for all the love they've been receiving after their pregnancy loss. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," they wrote on Instagram, adding that they're grateful for the blessings they already have.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," they said.

After Legend's emotional performance at the BBMAs, the night's host Kelly Clarkson sent her love to the couple as well. And with so much love on their side, Legend and Teigen will truly "Never Break."