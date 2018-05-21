For the annual Billboard Music Awards, the artist performances are as much a draw as finding out the winners. As one of the biggest nights of the year for music, the event is always expected to have an incredible lineup, and this year was no exception. John Legend's 2018 Billboard Music Awards performance is one to watch.

This year's show, happening on Sunday, May 20, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, didn't fail to deliver in its numerous live acts. Legend was joined on stage throughout the awards show by a lineup chock full of fellow musical all-stars. Performers included the likes of Ariana Grande, Janet Jackson, Clarkson, BTS, and Khalid. The event is being hosted by American Idol winner and singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson, who herself is a Grammy winner and Billboard top artist.

But Legend's performance stood out among what was already an evening full of memorable numbers. Singing his new single "A Good Night," accompanied by an entourage of white-clad dancers, he won over the crowd with some feel-good vibes. As we've come to expect from the R&B singer, he got the audience rocking with his signature honey-smooth vocal magic and on-point dance moves. (And it didn't hurt that he was was rocking bright white and a cream-colored, embroidered, studded leather moto jacket that, frankly, deserves its own article.)

"I know it's gonna be a good night," Legend sang, sashaying across the stage amidst a throng of dancing children. "I think I just met my wife." The swoon-worthy funk-pop love song is a tribute to Legend's wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

".@johnlegend has a HIT on his hands," tweeted Global Grind. "Great performance. And the background singers, y'all betta sing! We heard you!"

"Thank you @johnlegend for keeping REAL music alive!!!!" wrote an apparent fan on Twitter. "Yaaassss!!! And those kids were adorable."

Legend himself seemed pleased with his performance. "Thank you #BBMAs for having me back to perform #AGoodNight!" he tweeted after his moment on stage.

K-pop group BTS was clearly digging the new track.

They weren't the only ones enjoying Legend's performance; video by Billboard showed Tyra Banks singing along to the new hit. And by the end of the song, aerial footage showed most of the audience dancing, whether in their chairs or on their feet.

Meanwhile, Teigen was back at home apparently making dinner and caring for the kids — and missing her husband, based on her tweets.

It's already been an exciting week for the R&B singer. On May 16, Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen had a baby boy, Miles, their second child after their daughter Luna. (And at just a few days old, the new arrival is already expected to have a ridiculously high next worth.)

Hopefully Legend's performance Sunday would surely have been enough to make Tiegen and his children (plural!) proud. But unfortunately, it doesn't look like Luna was too impressed with her dad's showing. "[S]he is uhhhh not thrilled with this tribute," tweeted Tiegen.

That Legend came back again with another amazing performance isn't a surprise. Legend has his fair share of chart-topping hits; his song "All of Me" won awards for top radio song and top streaming song in 2015, according to Billboard. And he's built up quite the range as a singer, after he starred last month in NBC's production of Jesus Christ, Superstar. (Performing at the BBMA's has got to be less stressful than trying to play Jesus, right?) And "A Good Night" just came out on April 5.

