Today officially marks Super Bowl LIII, where the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to the game and halftime show performance, the commercials always have everyone talking — but it's so easy to get caught up in the party, cheering, and delicious snacks, that you may miss some of the important messages portrayed in some of the commercials. Amidst all of the commercials thus far this evening, you may have noticed that John Krasinski narrated Google's 2019 Super Bowl commercial.

Google's commercial focuses on "Job Search for Veterans," and the voice of our favorite character Jim Halpert from The Office (and the infamous Jack Ryan) makes an appearance throughout. Krasinski points out in this moving commercial the many sacrifices and commitments men and women make to serve our country.

He narrates that they miss out on really special milestones in life, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and so much more. The whole purpose of the commercial is Google promoting a convenient job search for veterans — the incredible people who have served our country.

The commercial points out how easy Google makes the job search, by simply entering "jobs for veterans," in addition to their military occupational specialty code.

Google on YouTube

Once that information is all entered, veterans are able to view and apply for jobs that may be a really good match for them.

The jobs that are recommended via Google are jobs that may be well-suited to their military expertise and experience. If you haven't had a chance to see the commercial for yourself yet, you should definitely check it out. Krasinski says,

To most of you, these codes don't mean anything. You've probably never seen them, or even heard of them. But seven percent of you have. The seven percent that spend weeks and months away from family — miss holidays, birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. The seven percent that sleep in the cold, sleep in the rain, and sometimes, don't sleep at all. The seven percent that keep the rest of us safe. You know what these codes mean, because each of you has one of your own. No simple code can define who you are. But now, it can help you search for whatever's next.

The commercial then wraps up with a clear call to action: "To learn more about job search and our other tools and programs for service members, veterans and their families, visit https://google.com/grow/veterans."

The process of seeking employment is never an easy task at any stage of life, so a big round of applause to Google for making this convenient step for the veterans who have worked so hard serving our country. (And also, major kudos to John Krasinski for narrating the commercial in the best way ever.) You can check out the website and watch the videos above to learn more about the program. Tweet the link, or share with someone who you think would be interested in using this helpful service.