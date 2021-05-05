Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are considerably more lowkey about their private life than your average celeb power couple. So, whenever they do let down their walls, it feels like Jophie fans’ lucky day. If you’re obsessed with this sweet husband and wife duo, then you’ll be hyped to hear that recently, the 31-year-old musician opened up about being a new dad. Not to be emo, but Joe Jonas’ quotes about fatherhood have me shedding happy tears.

Some might still call Jonas and Turner newlyweds, but they certainly seem like a match made in heaven. The duo has been married for two years (they originally tied the knot in a secret Vegas ceremony, which is so them) and before the Game of Thrones star walked down the aisle, she and Jonas dated for three years. So, naturally, building a family was also one of their relationship #goals. Although the couple didn’t make a formal pregnancy announcement (again, so them), 25-year-old Turner gave birth to a baby girl, Willa, in July 2020.

Neither Turner nor Jonas talk much about being new parents, and they also avoid posting photos of Willa on their social media. But in a May 4 interview with CBS This Morning, Jonas finally shared some heartwarming details on life as a new papa — and the wait was so worth it!

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

“It’s been amazing,” Joe said. “[The pandemic has allowed for] forced time at home. I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family — my immediate family — is time I don't think I'll get back, so I’m so thankful and grateful.”

In the interview, Jonas also described his baby daughter as “gorgeous,” which is too sweet. But you’ll never guess what he said his “biggest” takeaway from fatherhood is: “Naps are nice,” he joked.

I agree with Jonas: Naps are amazing. But so is parenthood — and it’s beautiful to hear that the pandemic-related, stay-at-home mandates were a silver lining for Joe and his growing family. Now that's what I call Big Dad Energy!