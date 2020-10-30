Joe & Jill Biden’s Astrological Compatibility Makes Them A Powerful Match

Joe and Jill Biden’s love story is so pure. They've been through so much together — both high and low — and have come out of it all as a true power couple. It honestly makes sense when you consider Joe and Jill Biden’s astrological compatibility, which is a bit of an unconventional pairing. But when it works, it really works.

Their relationship started in 1975, when Joe happened to spot a photo of Jill in an airport ad for Wilmington-area parks and was immediately smitten. At the time, he wasn’t exactly big on the dating scene, as he had lost his first wife, Neilia Biden, and their 1-year-old daughter Naomi in a tragic car accident in 1972, and was raising their two sons, Beau and Hunter, as a single parent. As fate would have it, Joe and Jill shared a mutual friend, Joe’s brother Frank, who gave Joe Jill’s number.

When Joe finally worked up the courage to call Jill, he learned she was getting ready to go on a date with someone else. Joe asked if she would break the date, she did, and the two made plans to meet. Joe says it was love at first sight, but Jill was a bit unimpressed by his preppy outfit. "I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts," she explained in an interview with Vogue. But despite some fashion-related hiccups, the two hit it off on that first date, prompting Jill to tell her mother, "Mom, I finally met a gentleman," according to the interview.

Jill and Joe clicked right away. However, Jill wasn’t in a rush to give up her independence, which is why it took Joe popping the question five times before she finally said yes. The final time he asked, Joe was heading out on a congressional delegation to South Africa for 10 days and he swung by to say goodbye. Before he left, he told Jill, "I’m too much in love with you to just be friends," she wrote in Time. He told her he needed an answer when he returned. Fortunately, he got the one he wanted when he got home. The two have been together ever since.

Joe was born Nov. 20, 1942, under the sign of Scorpio, and Jill’s birthday is June 3, 1951, which makes her a Gemini. This can be a very tricky pairing, to say the least. While outwardly powerful (and even a little bit mysterious), Scorpio is, at their core, seeking deep and meaningful connections, and they value loyalty above all else. Gemini’s need for space and freedom, and somewhat fickle nature, can set Scorpio on edge. The more Scorpio tries to lock things down, the more Gemini rebels. This can create a bit of a powder keg situation between the two. However, that push-pull sometimes stabilizes, and can instead create a solid bond. When that happens, you end up with a true power couple that's in it for the long haul. Here’s what else we can surmise about Jill and Joe’s connection based on their astrological compatibility.

Scorpio and Gemini keep each other intrigued.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

It's not uncommon for Gemini and Scorpio to share an instant attraction. Gemini is naturally curious, and can be drawn to mysterious Scorpio. They can sense the water sign's hidden depths and they want to get to the bottom of them. So long as Scorpio keeps surprising them, Gemini will remain smitten. Gemini’s confidence, wit, and ability to actually keep up and play along in their conversations is extremely attractive to Scorpio. If Gemini's willing to open up a bit and go a little deeper, Scorpio's hooked for life.

Trust and boundaries can be a struggle for these two.

Gemini can be a bit hot and cold. When you have their attention, it can feel like the rest of the world fades away. They're great listeners who genuinely take interest in getting to know others. But like all air signs, they can reverse course just as quickly. While this mercurial nature attracts Scorpio (who likes a challenge), it can also hit them where they're most vulnerable, because beneath their outer shell lies the heart of a water sign who craves emotional intimacy and connection. While this means they're very loving and dedicated to their partners, they also have a bit of a jealous streak when they suspect any signs of disloyalty. The more that Scorpio tries to hold on, the more Gemini will defend their boundaries and freedom.

The key here is for Scorpio to loosen their grip and offer their full trust, which will in turn make Gemini feel as though their boundaries are no longer under attack. It's all about a balance of mutual respect and affection with this pairing.

They’re both up for a challenge.

Mark Reinstein/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Because finding equilibrium can be a challenge early on, it takes grit and a true desire for Scorpio and Gemini to solidify their bond. Fortunately, when these signs want something, they fight for it. Once they figure things out and discover what makes their connection work, they become an unstoppable duo. They're a power couple in every sense of the term because they earned it.

Gemini and Scorpio might face a bumpy road, but Jill and Joe Biden’s four-decade-long love story is a great reminder of why all that effort can be totally worth it.