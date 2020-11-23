Joe and Jill Biden have been married for a whopping 43 years — and that alone is a testament to the strength of their bond. But they've also proven time and again in many other ways that they have a rock-solid foundation that can't even be shaken by tragic losses, other trials and tribulations, or the stress of campaigning. Throughout numerous interviews, Joe Biden's quotes about Jill have demonstrated just how much he not only loves and respects her but also admires her. Truly — these are the epitome of #couplegoals.

Can you even blame him for gushing about her? Jill is extraordinary in so many different ways. For one, she's stood by her hubby throughout his political career, all while helping to raise his two sons and pursuing her own dreams of being an educator. She got her master's degree while pregnant with their daughter Ashley — and went on to snag a second master's in English from Villanova. Her persistence doesn't stop there, either: she went back to school to get her doctorate in education while her husband was campaigning as VP alongside Barack Obama. BTW, did I mention that she was running 5 miles a day, five days a week at the same time? Jill has also been known to physically defend the president-elect from protestors, which basically makes her a superhero.

But just in case you were looking for any other reasons to love the future first lady, these quotes should do the trick.

On How She'll Be As a First Lady The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images “For all of you across the country, just think of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself,” said Joe at the second night of the Democratic National Convention. “That’s the kind of first lady this Jill Biden will be.”

On How She Changed His Life In his memoir Promises to Keep, Joe detailed how Jill totally turned things around for him following the death of his former wife in a tragic car accident — which left him raising their two sons on his own. "She gave me back my life," he wrote of Jill. "She made me start to think my family might be whole again."

On How Tough She Is On Super Tuesday in March of 2020, Jill showed what a BAMF she is when she fought off protesters who stormed the stage. Joe then joked, "I'm probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service." He went on to praise her further, saying: "Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what. I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us. I think that's because they're afraid Jill's going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station."

On What He Admires About Her In a video interview centering around the story of how they met, the president-elect said this about Jill: "She is so damn tough and loyal."

On Her Determination According to Harper's Bazaar, the former vice president said of his wife: "I've never, ever doubted that anything she set her mind to, she could do."

On Her Amazing Career Jill has long said that teaching is a big part of who she is — in fact, Joe revealed that while he was serving as VP, she was still teaching full-time. And Jill told CBS that when she becomes First Lady, she plans to continue grading papers and molding young minds. So, when World Teachers' Day rolled around on Oct. 5, Joe just couldn't resist the opportunity to express appreciation for his wife on Instagram. "I couldn’t let #WorldTeachersDay go by without celebrating the best teacher I know," he wrote in the caption. "Jilly, the way you’ve worked tirelessly and passionately for your students year after year continues to inspire me. Don’t forget to thank your teachers today who are continuing to guide and inspire our children remotely."

On Her Killer Looks Jill isn't just incredibly smart and hard-working, she's also a total fox. At least Joe seems to think so — on the campaign trail back in 2008, he called her "drop-dead gorgeous" before joking that he married up.

On Her Character Speaking of her career, Joe said the following of his wife during night 2 of the Democratic National Convention: "Teaching is not what Jill does, it’s who she is. Jill just simply cares. She cares about other people." I can't even, you guys.

On Her Best Qualities The former vice president couldn't say enough complimentary things about his wife in his 2008 memoir. Not only did he call her beautiful, but he also noted that she's "humble" and "confident" at the same time. "One of the things I loved most about Jill... was her practicality," Joe wrote.

On Her Special Place In His Heart On Valentine's Day, 2020, Joe celebrated by posting an adorable photo with Jill on Instagram. "You're the love of my life and the life of my love," he wrote underneath in the caption.

On Keeping That Spark Alive When a reporter asked the president-elect about the secret behind his and Jill's long-lasting marriage, his answer was simple and yet oh so sweet. "I adore her," he explained to CBS. "I’m gonna sound so stupid, I was saying the other day, when she comes down the steps and I look at her my heart still skips a beat."

On Her Amazing Intuition Apparently, Joe turned to Jill quite a bit for advice on the campaign trail. "What Jill is best at helping me do is figure out who the people around me would be most compatible with me," he said in a CBS profile. "She knows me better than I know me."

On Her Inner Strength During the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Joe called his wife "the rock of our family." "She never gives herself much credit, but the truth is she’s the strongest person I know," he added. "She’s a backbone like a ramrod. She loves fiercely, cares deeply. Nothing stops her when she sets her mind to getting something right."