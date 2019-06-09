You probably thought you'd seen it all, but the bromance between President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden just got a little sweeter. In honor of Best Friends Day, the 76-year-old seized the chance to show the world how he feels about his pal, tweeting a photo of matching jewelry designed for himself and Obama, alongside an emotional caption. As you can imagine, Joe Biden and Barack Obama's friendship bracelets are everything. Can you say #FriendshipGoals?

On Saturday, June 8, social media users posted swaths of heartfelt messages in honor of their besties — but Biden's post might just take the cake. He joined in that evening, tweeting out a photo of bracelets Obama made for them in 2016, which spell out "Joe" and "Barack" on twined, multicolored bands, and feature floral and smiley face jewels. The former vice president, who is now a presidential candidate himself, tagged his former boss in the tweet, writing, "Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend [Barack Obama]." Aww! The photo appears to be the same one Biden used to wish Obama a happy birthday on Twitter back in 2016, but that doesn't take away from how sweet the post is.

Don't just take my word for it, though. Get a load of the tweet yourself:

IDK about you, but this cute little thing that Biden and Obama have going on is the best thing I've seen in ages. It appears that the two have maintained a strong friendship since leaving the White House in early 2017. They've had the cutest lunch dates, made the most adorable comments about each other, and they've become an iconic meme duo. These bracelets seem to prove that the two have solidified their relationship forever.

So, Obama has not yet endorsed Biden as a 2020 contender, but he has expressed some support for his former vice president. A spokesperson for Obama told Business Insider in April 2019 that Obama "relied on the Vice President's knowledge, insight, and judgment throughout both campaigns and the entire presidency." They added, "The two forged a special bond over the last 10 years and remain close today."

Obama's failure to endorse Biden may actually have to do with the vice president himself. Biden told the press in April that he "asked President Obama not to endorse." He continued, "And he doesn't want to — whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits."

Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Obama and Biden for comment on the matter, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It should be an interesting race — and by interesting, I mean tough. The Democratic pool has more than a dozen candidates, from senators like Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) to representatives like Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii). But while the road to the White House may be a tough one, perhaps it's not so bad when you've got such support on your side.

And as long as the former vice president is in the race, you can hope that Biden and Obama continue to bless us with their amazing BFF moments.