Okay, so maybe you're not into the whole Super Bowl Sunday spectacle. Don't worry about feeling left out — there's always Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVII! It's an im-paw-ssibly adorable annual program featuring a feisty batch of puppies "playing" football. This year, the Puppy Bowl will feature a commercial appearance from two of America's most dignified doggies: Champ and Major Biden. Jill Biden's 2021 Puppy Bowl ad with dogs Champ and Major is the cutest PSA ever, and it makes some pretty important points.

But the ad isn't shilling anything — except safety. The first lady and first dogs used the 30-second spot to remind everyone to wear masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"For a lot of us during this pandemic, our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort," Biden said in the PSA as her two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, lounged lazily beside her. "The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on Earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy. So please keep wearing your masks, even when you're out walking your dog," she finished.

Champ and Major Biden have clearly settled in nicely at the White House since President Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration. However, this is far from their first television debut. Major made an appearance in a 2020 Christmas greeting from the Biden family, where he showed off his playful side, and in 2015, Champ interrupted an interview President Biden (just a vice president then) was having with 60 Minutes. "Hey Champ, you wanna play golf?" Biden asked. The talkative pup barked with excitement. The president was unfazed: "He's a talker," he laughed.

Major is, in fact, the first shelter dog to ever live in the White House. The Biden family adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, giving him a fur-ever home. Major's "wags to riches" tale seems fitting, considering the Puppy Bowl is designed to raise awareness around adopting pets from shelters — As it turns out, every puppy featured in the Puppy Bowl program is from a shelter, and is adopted by the end of the event, according to the official Puppy Bowl referee.

So while Jill Biden may be doing all the talking during this adorable PSA, everyone knows the spotlight is on Champ and Major. Animal Planet's 17th annual Puppy Bowl event is scheduled to air on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET.