Anyone in Meghan Markle's immediate circle is bound to catch the media spotlight from time to time, but the Duchess' BFF Jessica Mulroney was definitely not here for the latest rumors about her. After reports surfaced claiming she established a new website on behalf of Meghan and Harry, Mulroney set the record straight. Jessica Mulroney's response to rumors she's helping Meghan and Harry was on point.

A new report from the Daily Mail said Mulroney set up a site in secrecy, claiming she "registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com" on Feb. 19. The site was reportedly set up through her charity, the Shoebox Project Foundation. This was of particular interest, because it seemed like Harry and Meghan had finally settled on a name for their charitable endeavors amid their re-branding.

Well, there's a reason why Mulroney is so upset, because none of this is true. Mulroney explained the sitch via a Feb. 23 tweet.

“If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday," she wrote.

Now, Mulroney does have her own charity foundation (with a very similar name), but the organization is in no way affiliated with Meghan and Harry at this time.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan wanted to clarify a few things themselves. With all the confusion on what their titles will be moving forward and what their non-profit will entail, the couple shared the below statement:

While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.' For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.

While the name of their charitable organization is still up in the air, there's no doubt it will be an impactful one that best represents Harry and Meghan's affinity for helping others. As soon as the couple announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties, they also said they look forward to their next chapter, "including the launch of our new charitable entity." However, it seems like we're going to have to wait to get the deets on the organization straight from the couple themselves.