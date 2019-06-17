Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most gorgeous couples in Hollywood, folks. There, I said it. Seriously, this stunning duo seem to compliment each other so perfectly, it only makes sense that they've decided to spend forever together. Jennifer Lopez's quotes about marrying Alex Rodriguez are not only adorable, but they also reveal some juicy details about their wedding.

For those of you who may have forgotten, Lopez and Rodriguez started dating roughly two years ago in February 2017, according to PEOPLE. Over the past couple of years, the couple has been spotted all over the globe being their fabulous selves and making all of us swoon. Both celebs confirmed their engagement via separate Instagram posts, which included several beautiful pics of their beachside proposal and Lopez's epic engagement ring.

But whatever you do, don't be fooled by the rock that she got because she's most definitely still Jenny from the block, OK? And in true OG Jenny fashion, the pop star kept it 100 as she spilled the beans on when she and Rodriguez are planning on tying the knot. Here's what the icon had to say during the most recent installment of her YouTube series “Making the It’s My Party Tour: Showtime!”

“Soon,” said Lopez. “Not soon, soon, but next year, yeah.” As for their wedding plans, Lopez went on confirm that she's eager to go the more traditional route this time around. “I’d like a big wedding, and I’d like to get married in a church this time, I’ve never been married in a church," she said.

Jennifer Lopez on YouTube

During the video, J.Lo also opened up about her first three marriages and what went wrong. “I’ve been married three times,” said Lopez. “Once was [for] 9 months, and once was [for] 11 months, so I don’t really count those, but I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years, with the kids.” According to the entertainer, one of the reasons her past relationships didn't last was because she felt she wasn't getting married for the right reasons. “It seems like in this life, like, you’re always surrounded by people, you’re never lonely,” Lopez explained. “But it’s very lonely. So you always want, like, somebody with you. I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody, but that’s not how life works. It’s a bad reason to get married.”

In the years since her previous relationships, Lopez has learned that the key to a successful marriage is being with someone who'll help you be the best you can be. “The right [reason] is when you find somebody who really makes you better,” she said. Well, it's clear that her athletic beau does just that, and so much more. "We just complement each other," gushed Lopez. "He's super supportive. He allows me to be who I am, and I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and be his best self. We just help each other be better people in a way.”

The only bummer is that we have to patiently wait until 2020 to find out exactly how Lopez and Rodriguez will choose to celebrate their nuptial exchange. But, if Lopez's brainstorm sesh was any indication, then it's probably safe to assume there will be some church bells a' ringing.