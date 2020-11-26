This is not a drill: J.Lo is back and ready to release new music on Nov. 27. The multi-hyphenate took to Twitter to announce her latest song, and fans are having a meltdown before even hearing a snippet. It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez's nude "In The Morning" single cover art is turning heads and snapping necks across social media.

Lopez is notorious for serving the fiercest looks around, but this one takes the cake. Stripped down completely, her new single cover art is a golden mirage of the artist posing effortlessly against a jet-black backdrop. Shot by iconic fashion photography duo Mert & Marcus, Lopez looks as ready as ever to give the people what they need in 2020: some brand new bangers.

"Surprise!" Lopez captioned the photo in a tweet announcing the new single and its imminent release. The upcoming drop of "In The Morning" is a blessing for J.Lo fans around the world, since it will be her first solo single of 2020. Fans haven't been enduring a J.Lo music drought for very long, though, because she's been working with Colombian superstar Maluma on a roster of hits for her upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me.

Longtime fans of J.Lo have missed seeing her own the charts as a solo artist, however, and with this internet-breaking rollout, they hopefully won't have to wait much longer. She's been doing a lot of music-related appearances lately, most recently performing at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22 in a sheer bodysuit for the Marry Me track, "Pa' Ti."

Fans were quick to praise the cover art, ensuring it would start trending in the coming hours. I mean, it's naked J.Lo after all. One user was quick to note that the look was serving "Body," reminiscent of the well-memed Megan Thee Stallion TikTok hit making the rounds this week, while others expressed their anticipation for the new track.

One fan was especially quick to shut down the haters and keep the hype going. "After ya'll TRIED To drag her she had to come back and remind you why she IS THAT B*TCH!" the user replied to the stan-favorite Pop Crave account. "JLo is here to stay at 51+ your favs could NEVER!"

Lopez recently took home the prestigious award for People's Icon at the 2020 People's Choice Awards on Nov. 15. She showed everyone up in a stunning ensemble designed by Christian Siriano and thanked her friends and family through tears onstage while accepting the award. I think she's going to need a second Icon award for this single artwork alone.