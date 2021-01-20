While this Inauguration Day perhaps isn't as physically star-studded as it's been in previous years given COVID-19 restrictions, that doesn't mean some enormous stars didn't make standout appearances. One star to positively blow everyone away with her IRL performance is Jennifer Lopez, who performed at the Capitol Building. She sang a beautiful and touching mashup of "This Land Is Your Land" and "Let's Get Loud." And J.Lo's 2021 Inauguration outfit was just the cherry on top.

J.Lo's fashion is versatile in every sense of the word. She oscillates from streamlined to glamorous to relaxed to everything in between in more. The through-line? You know she's always going to look phenomenal no matter what she's wearing. For the Inauguration, her look screamed presidential. Her all-white pantsuit was a gorgeous callback to the 1900 women's suffrage movement. The shirt had voluminous ruffles at the collar, and the fitted coat was lightly sparkling with subtle pearls. Her pants were also sequined, adding a whole other level of glitz to her outfit. She even had a hat and pearls to top it off, which she wore following her performance. Overall, these elements combined to create a sophisticated, dazzling look that was a red-carpet take on the Inauguration.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This week, Lopez has really been bringing her D.C. fashion to the next level. For her flight down, she wore a monochromatic, dark gray outfit designed by Alberta Ferretti. The sweater, slouchy trousers, and wool trench coat style were all above and beyond anything I've ever worn to fly. Earlier, on Jan. 20, J.Lo stunned in a matching houndstooth look. In short, I could definitely see her wearing all of these looks should she ever choose to run for president.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Lopez and her husband Alex Rodriguez endorsed Biden back in October 2020 while appearing on his YouTube series. "For me, it's unifying the nation again. Getting rid of this hate, thinking about my kids walking around in a world where, you know it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK," Lopez said in the video. "That to me is really sad because it's not the country I grew up in." She went on to encourage Latinx people to show up and vote for Biden. After all of her support, to perform at his Inauguration was likely a full-circle experience for the singer.

The singer also used her performance to send an important message. After her rendition of Woodie Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land," J.Lo made a cheer. "One nation, with liberty and justice for all," she said in Spanish. Then she belted out the title lyric from her song "Let's Get Loud." It was a powerful moment. Other performers at the Inauguration will include Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Bruce Springsteen who will all perform remote concerts.