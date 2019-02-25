Can J.Lo do any wrong when it comes to fashion? I seriously don't think so. Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Oscar dress was literally a mosaic of mirrors, and she totally slayed this #lewk. Although J.Lo is not up for any awards tonight, she will be presenting an award, and this dress honestly deserves an award, too.

According to Style Caster, Lopez's dress was designed by Tom Ford, and I can only imagine how long it took for the designer and his team to apply each tiny mirror one-by-one throughout the gown. It's simply stunning. Covering her neck and reaching all the way down to the floor, the reflective dress is truly dazzling, and basically makes J.Lo the sexiest walking disco ball on the red carpet.

J.Lo walked the red carpet with her boo, Alex Rodriguez, who was also sporting a sleek suit (with a cute bow) by Tom Ford, according to Elle. The couple was truly a vision making their entrance down the red carpet.

Lopez's dress was definitely a show-stopper tonight, but we can't ignore her dazzling accessories, hair or makeup #lewk, either. Since her Tom Ford dress was already stealing the whole show, Lopez didn't really need to accessorize the look with lots of jewels or hair accessories. She added gorgeous diamond earrings, a few diamond rings, and carried a simple, sleek clutch.

J.Lo's deep side part and sexy, smokey eyes are the perfect finishing touches to this award-winning ensemble.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez has had some iconic fashion moments on past red carpets, too.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A favorite has been the Elie Saab gown worn at the 2015 Oscars. With piles of blush-colored tulle embroidered with ravishing pearls, sequins and stones, the sensational gown was one that cannot be forgotten.

Another look to remember includes J.Lo's bejeweled Marchesa gown at the 2007 Oscars.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez wore soft curls and subtle jewels, and really let her glitzy gown speak for itself.

She didn't post too, too much about prepping for the Oscars, but Lopez definitely had her own #TBT moment when she posted a throwback video earlier today, to her Badgley Mischka dress worn at the Oscars in 1999.

She included a sweet caption to the short video saying, "Tbt to me walking the Oscar stage in 1999 in a beautiful Badgley Mischka gown... if I ever felt like a true princess this was the moment... there's just something about the #Oscars..."

I think many of us can likely agree that the red carpet is a time to swoon over new looks, and reminisce over styles that slayed the game in past years. Classic, iconic looks never go out of style, and J.Lo always seems to totally crush it.

Well, we are now 20 years past J.Lo's adorable throwback moment, and not only does she still look the exact same, but she doesn't even realize that she's morphed from a Princess to an everyday Queen in our eyes. (She'd probably tell you that she's still just Jenny from the block, though.)