Jennifer Aniston is a seriously strong woman, and it shines through in her personality, her demeanor, her piercingly powerful gaze (those eyes, though), and even in her workouts. TBH, you know you're just as curious as I am about what the former Friends star does in terms of exercise. After all, it's not just that Aniston always looks ridiculously stunning from head to toe; everything about her just seems so put-together, so really, when it comes any wellness secrets she's willing to share, I'm all ears. The good news is, Jennifer Aniston's favorite workout is pretty doable for just about anyone at any fitness level — all you need are some gloves and some grit.

Aniston recently graced the cover of InStyle's September issue, and during her interview, the actress revealed that she adores boxing, so much so that she said it's her go-to way to get her body moving and work out any pent-up negativity she's harboring. "Last year I discovered boxing, and I love it," she told InStyle. "It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga. There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s amazing." Preach, Jen.

Though boxing is obviously great for building physical strength, I personally love how Aniston focused on the benefits her mindset reaps from the workout. "Boxing is a great way to get aggression out," she told InStyle, adding that it helps you let go of stress, so you can "have little fantasy moments" in which you can picture yourself punching out the thing (or person, perhaps) that has you feeling so riled up in the first place.

Real talk, though: Aniston's on to something here. Boxing can be great for your mental health, and according to Tanya Morgan, a boxing coach from the elite gym Sweat by BXR, it can even increase your self-confidence. She told Harper's Bazaar, “In addition to building physical strength, boxing can help to make you feel more powerful mentally and give you the fighting spirit to enable you to deal with any of life’s more challenging situations."

What's more, the coach explained, boxing often leaves you feeling incredibly accomplished, which is also great for building long-term self-esteem and confidence.

And, this might go without saying, but when you're hitting and punching a bag repeatedly, Morgan explained, it's a really great way to release any sort of stress or frustration that's weighing you down. "Physically, hitting a punching bag produces a response in your body that helps to relieve tension," Morgan told Bazaar.

The coolest thing, though? Aniston's not the only celeb who swears by the mind-boosting benefits that come with this punchy exercise. In 2017, The Guardian reported that both Ellie Goulding and Prince Harry use boxing to cope with anxiety and aggression, respectively.

If that's not enough to get you in the ring or to a local boxing studio, I don't know what is. Growing stronger both mentally and physically has never sounded so good, and it's only a few swift and passionate punches away.