Get ready for a big Jersey Shore wedding because Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Carpinello are engaged after two years of dating! Farley announced the exciting news on March 9 when she shared a photo of herself kissing Carpinello on Instagram. "On 2.27, I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building," she wrote, and so many of her friends commented on the happy news. "Congrats to you both!!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽," DJ Pauly D wrote in the comments section, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex Jen Harley said, "👏👏congrats, guys!❤️"

Carpinello also shared the same photo sweet on Instagram and wrote, "My always and forever. You made me the happiest I’ve ever been. I love you more than anything, @jwoww."

Roxanna Rector, senior buyer for engagement and bridal rings at Blue Nile, tells Elite Daily that Farley's new engagement ring is "around a three- to four-carat oval-cut diamond in a delicate rose gold solitaire setting," and yes, it looks as stunning as it sounds.

The Jersey Shore alum and the wrestler started dating after Farley finalized her divorce from the father of her two kids, Roger Matthews, in August 2019. However, in October of that same year, Farley and Carpinello briefly split after Carpinello was spotted getting a little flirty with Farley's Jersey Shore castmate Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"I'm pretty hurt," Farley shared on Instagram at the time. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me." But after Carpinello took "full responsibility" for the "mistakes" he made on the show, he and Farley ended up reconciling. "Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me," he explained on Instagram soon after, per Us Weekly. "I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well."

A week later, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the couple was back on. "Jenni and Zack are back together and trying to work things out," the insider reportedly claimed. "Jenni is still processing her feelings about everything that happened over the last couple [of] weeks."

Although they've had their ups and downs in the past, Farley and Carpinello seem to be doing just fine now. In late February, he gave Farley a sweet shout-out for her birthday along with a photo of them cuddling on the beach, writing, "Waking up next to you every day is the best part of my life. I love you. Happy birthday my love ❤️." Farley later took to the comments section to write, "Thanks baby ❤️. I love you."

When the happy couple get married, they'll join Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick in marital bliss.