Let's be honest: breakups can make people look or act a little erratic. There might be times when you feel so down that you leave the house wearing anything, forgetting to take your dignity with you, and look an absolute mess. (No judgement. We've all been there.) Or there could be other occasions where you don't want to leave the house at all. But Jenna Dewan is gonna be just fine, you guys. On April 20, the 37-year-old attended a red carpet event, marking Jenna Dewan's first appearance since she and Channing Tatum split, and TBH, she looked amazing. I don't really know how I expected her to look post-breakup, but I know she definitely surpassed it.

According to People, the Step Up actress attended the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s fifth annual Hope and Heritage Gala as a recipient of the organization’s 2018 research award. She reportedly wore a black Zuhair Murad dress, with "beaded floral appliqués and a feather-lined matching cape." She also topped off her look with a yellow ring and purple earrings, accentuated by her short, layered hairdo. While there's really no way to tell how Dewan is feeling during this time, judging by this photo, I get the feeling that she's living her best life. At the very least, girl looks great — and that's gotta count for something, right?

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She flaunted off her look (and her new, glass award) in an Instagram post that she uploaded later in the evening, writing, “Thank you @stjude for this incredible honor! I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for children.” Slay, mama! Nothing like new achievements to help you get over an old relationship.

The appearance comes just weeks after Dewan and Channing, who share one daughter together, announced that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage. On April 2, the two released a joint statement on social media that said they had "a magical journey together," but are on "different paths for now."

There's no doubting that breakups suck, but Dewan might look so happy because the social pressure is off. There's been tons of speculation surrounding why the two decided to split, but on April 4, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was "relieved" to announce the news, as there was "a lot of pressure in Hollywood to stay a happy couple." The source explained:

There was a lot of pressure in Hollywood to stay a happy couple. Some friends were stunned by the joint post regarding their split, while others saw this coming. It has been very challenging for a while and many of their fans are devastated. But this decision is truly is for the best.

The insider continued,

Hiding the fact [that] their marriage has been over for some time was devastating to Jenna and also hard for Channing. At this point they both feel the future will be better. And while their marriage couldn't last, their daughter is their first priority.

If having the burden of hiding a breakup lifted off her chest is why Dewan looks phenomenal post-split, I'm excited for her future!

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dewan and Tatum originally announced their breakup on April 2 via social media. In a joint statement that both actors shared online, the couple said there were no hard feelings, but realized it was "time to take some space."

Part of the message read:

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

Divorce is never really easy, so it's good to see Dewan looking great and having a good time. She truly does deserve it.