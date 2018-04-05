Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum made it clear in their statement announcing their split that there was no "salacious" reason the two are separating, so when rumors started churning saying Tatum had a drinking problem, she stepped in to correct the narrative. Jenna Dewan shut down rumors about her split in a statement to DailyMail.com, which previously reported that Tatum had drinking problems that lead to their split. Dewan says there's no truth to this rumor. Elite Daily reached out to Dewan and Tatum's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A rep for Dewan told DailyMail.com, "Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true," adding, "The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation." Dewan and Tatum announced their split in a joint statement on Monday, April 2, on their social media accounts. The statement read,

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

They made sure to note in their statement there are no "secrets or salacious events at the root" of their decision, so it makes sense Dewan would shoot down the rumors that Tatum had a drinking problem. People always look for a deeper reason when it comes to celebrity divorces. "Did she cheat?!" "Did he cheat?!" "Is he an alcoholic?!" "Is she a drug addict?!" The rumor mill knows no bounds. But according to sources, and Dewan and Tatum themselves, their marriage just wasn't what it used to be anymore.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dewan and Tatum "are both relieved" the world finally knows about their split. "[It has] been very difficult," a source said, revealing that they "were very much in love" but things became too much. "There was a lot of pressure in Hollywood to stay a happy couple," they said. "Some friends were stunned by the joint post regarding their split, while others saw this coming. It has been very challenging for a while and many of their fans are devastated," the source added. "But this decision is truly is for the best."

Fans are heartbroken that this celebrity couple didn't last.

The source added that while the decision to split was difficult to make, they're relieved it's done and everyone knows. "Hiding the fact [that] their marriage has been over for some time was devastating to Jenna and also hard for Channing," the source said. "At this point they both feel the future will be better. And while their marriage couldn't last, their daughter is their first priority."

Tatum and Dewan have one child together — a 4-year-old daughter named Everly. Their statement said they are committed to co-parenting and still consider themselves to be a family, but Tatum reportedly moved out of the couple's home months ago. A source told People, “This has been a long time coming. Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.” Elite Daily reached out to Tatum and Dewan's teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Unfortunately for Dewan and Tatum fans, this split looks like it's going to be permanent.