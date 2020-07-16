Summer activities might feel a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Jeni's Splendid newest collection promises to keep you screaming for ice cream all season long. Just like the company's other varieties, Jeni's Splendid new State Fair Ice Cream collection includes plenty of unique warm-weather favorites like Wildberry Lavender and Sun-Popped Corn — as well as an intriguing new watermelon-infused offering. With National Ice Cream Day just around the corner on Sunday, July 19, it's the perfect time to get these mouthwatering treats delivered straight to your front door.

Starting on Thursday, July 16, Jeni's State Fair-inspired collection, which features five flavors, each one more unique than the last, will be available for purchase on Jenis.com for $58, or a little under $12 per pint. Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream ships to all 50 states, meaning you can place your order and get these sweet offerings delivered to your home on dry ice ice without having to go to the grocery store or a brick-and-mortar Jeni's location.

Jeni's is known for its distinctive flavors like Brambleberry Crisp and Goat Cheese with Red Cherries, and its summertime lineup is no exception. In addition to Wildberry Lavender, which is an herbaceous twist on its popular Brambleberry ice cream, the Columbus, Ohio-based company is adding its Atlantic Beach Pie flavor (a play on key lime pie with a mixture of sweet cream ice cream and streusel), its fan-favorite Orange Blossom Chiffon flavor, and its Sun-Popped Corn flavor to the mix. Jeni's is also introducing a brand new ice cream that's all about the ultimate summer fruit: watermelon. Jeni's Watermelon Taffy Ice Cream is supposed to taste like a watermelon sour candy, meaning you can expect a mixture of sweet and tart flavors with every bite.

The entire collection is available on the website, and the brand will release one flavor individual to scoop shops and online every Thursday for the next month. First up, the Watermelon Taffy flavor. The flavors will also be available in the scoop shops as they're released.

Courtesy of Jeni's

To celebrate the launch of the five-pint collection, Jeni's Splendid will also be paying homage to a virtual state fair by holding online games on its Instagram account. If you partake in the games, you have a chance at winning a variety of prizes, including the chance to take home a year's worth of Jeni's Ice Cream for you and a friend on National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 19. You'll want to check on Jeni's Instagram account starting on July 16 for more details.

As of June 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cutting down on unnecessary shopping trips and errands as much as possible in order to promote social distancing and limit your exposure to others, which makes it a great option to order these ice creams online. While you won't have to worry about that when purchasing your Jeni's order for delivery, make sure to wash or sanitize your hands after opening your package and before digging in to these summery flavors.

If you head into scoop shop, remember to wear your mask, and follow the instructions from the company, which include no cash payments, no samples, and every cone order will be served "upside down in a bowl."

