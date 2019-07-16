The shade, hunny. I'm talking about the kind cast by the glowing relentless summer sun and the shade tossed by Jeffree Star at Kylie Jenner's latest skin collection. Both are scorching, y'know what I mean? Jenner is out and about celebrating the launch of her new seasonal skincare products and Star can't help but toss in his two cents from the other side of Instagram. Jeffree Star's response to the Kylie Skin summer collection is nothing short of a true burn and folks from both sides of the makeup coin have some feelings.

While it's no secret Jenner has figured out her way around an eyeshadow pallet, her latest soiree into skincare has been met with mixed reviews. Jenner launched Kylie Skin, which includes seven distinct products: a foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, vanilla milk toner, vitamin C serum, face moisturizer, an eye cream, and makeup removing wipes. Frankly, Star felt these initial products were lackluster, famously calling it all very "basic." He and Shane Dawson put together a whopping 33-minute video where they tried out each and every product, which ultimately included this quote from Star: "I’d say Kylie is gonna be sad and offended, but I just don’t think she’s gonna give a f*ck."

I mean... maybe.

jeffreestar on YouTube

Alright, so not great.

However, if Jenner is, or was, worried about what Star had to say, she ain't showing it. Instead, she's plowing ahead with even more products in her shiny new summer collection. The new launch includes a coconut body lotion, coconut body scrub, and our broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen oil.

You guys, the campaign imagery is sweat-inducing.

If you pop over to Kylie Skin's Instagram page you'll be met with nude-hued photos, slow-motion, close-up videos of various body parts, and lots and lots of lotion.

So much lotion.

OK. So, beauty product Instagram account @trendmood1 shared a collage of some of this sultry imagery, which caught Star's eye. Rather than leaving his feedback on Jenner or Kylie Skin's accounts themselves, he opted to leave this feedback on @trendmood1's post: "Hahahahahha."

Gee, Star. Tell us how you really feel.

Naturally, people jumped on Star in the comments and called him out for being petty and cruel. Rather than apologize for his shade, he doubled-down on his own truth and wrote:

You should probably have a seat because as a human being on this planet, I'm allowed to comment on anyone's releases; it's also my job... Her first skin-care drop was a complete joke and was basically a money grab so relax before trying to come for me. I'd rather save millions of people money than letting them be ripped off by a celebrity.

Hey — not just anyone would take on Kylie Billionaire Jenner.

Right now, Jenner is off celebrating her new launch with a posse of her besties while I'm sure Star is priming his lighting equipment to film his review. The new line will be available on Monday, July 22. Prepare your bodies, babes.