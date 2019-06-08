Jeffree Star is never one to keep his opinions to himself. He lets everyone know what’s on his mind pretty much 100% of the time and that means he’s had quite a lot to say over the years about other famous folks. Take the Kardashians, for example. While Star and the Kardashian clan were on friendly terms at one time, the status of their relationship has changed significantly over the years. And, as you can probably guess, Star has had his fair share of words for the famous family. Jeffree Star’s quotes about the Kardashians are often brutal, but sometimes very much on point.

Kim Kardashian

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, Star doesn’t hold anything back. While the two were once on good terms, all that changed when old videos of Star using racial slurs resurfaced in August 2017. Kim defended Star at first, but then backtracked her comments. Star didn’t take too kindly to that.

“Every news and media outlet in the world has emailed and called my office all day asking me for a Kim. K quote.. Please f*ck off,” Star tweeted at the time. “Talking about makeup has turned into a blood bath since yesterday. WAKE UP. THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS 2 WORRY ABOUT.”

And that was basically the end of any kind of good will between Star and Kim. Yikes.

But that wasn’t the only time Star had a few words for Kim. Not long after their feud started, he also came down hard on her makeup swatching abilities.

“Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk 😒,” he wrote, referencing Kim’s Instagram Story showing some apparently questionable swatches.

Like I said, Star never holds back!

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian has also been at the receiving end of Star’s brutal comments. In March 2019, after Khloé’s relationship with Tristan Thompson went kaput, he slammed Khloé for her behavior on social media towards Jordyn Woods.

“Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either… thank you, now shut the f*ck up. - The World,” he tweeted.

Then in a rant on Instagram live, Star suggested that everyone knew that Woods and Thompson were hooking up way before it hit the news and that Khloé was no better than anyone else in that situation.

“Amen,” Star wrote in a tweet bashing Khloé, Thompson, and Woods. “My whole entire town knows they’ve been hooking up for at least a few months… The rest of the world is now being played by lies. Nothing new lol.”

Wow, he really wasn’t feeling any of this drama at all. To be fair, a lot of people weren’t.

Kylie Jenner

Star has also offered up some choice words for Kylie Jenner, whose cosmetics aren’t exactly his favorites.

"I just think that there's so many [Kylie Cosmetics] products being put out and it’s not exciting anymore. It’s kind of lackluster and I’m just kind of over the brand at the moment. Maybe it will re-excite me in the future, maybe not, but right now I’m kind of like over it," he said in a July 2018 video called, “Full Face of Brands That Hate Me.”

In the video, he basically trashes a bunch of cosmetics brands, including Kylie Cosmetics.

jeffreestar on YouTube

And in December 2018, he told cosmetics enthusiasts that some of Jenner’s products weren’t worth their price.

"This brush set with its cheap old vegan, aluminum f*cking silver is just not worth the price point. I definitely think that you're paying for an over-hyped celebrity name and the price – I know, we're all just like 'the price' – I just don't think it's worth it."

Hm, I guess Star just isn’t a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Ah well, that’s too bad. At least everyone is being civil about their respective feuds!