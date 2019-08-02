At this point, you're probably well versed in the drama that went down between Bachelorette Hannah Brown, ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt, and her runner up, Tyler C. ICYMI, Hannah asked Tyler C. out for a drink on the "After The Final Rose" special, and he said yes. It was all very exciting and Bachelor Nation was nothing but supportive, including Jed himself. Jed Wyatt’s quotes about Hannah asking out Tyler C. show that Brown's ex-fiancé might've gotten dumped on national television, but he's happy for Hannah's fresh start .

ICYMI, despite all efforts to make every season of The Bachelorette "the most dramatic season ever," this past season actually kind of was. Hannah had to endure way too much toxicity from her contestants (ahem, Luke P.), but she still managed to handle it all with humor and grace. During the finale of The Bachelorette, Hannah got engaged to Jed, but the engagement didn't last long. After filming wrapped, Jed's ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens came forward and told PEOPLE magazine that Jed had promised her he was only going on the show to promote his music career, and that they never ended their relationship before he left. Haley even said Jed spent the night with her before he left. Shady AF.

Anyway, Hannah found out about it, dumped Jed on camera, and confronted him on "After The Final Rose," telling the rest of the world that they were, in fact, over, and always would be. Bye! Thankfully, "After The Final Rose" wasn't all gloom and doom. Tyler C. (aka, the biggest dream-boat to be on television since Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl, don't @ me) also showed up to the special, and Hannah made the ballsy move to ask him for a drink. He said yes, obvi.

Get it girl. It was bold, and it's awesome she felt comfortable and empowered enough to go for it on the air. And though you'd think it would make sense for Jed to not be all that thrilled that she was moving on so quickly, in an interview with Good Morning America on August 1, he recognized his wrong-doings and said he really just wanted Hannah to be happy.

“I couldn’t really put a finger on it when I was there that day," he told GMA host Michael Strahan, about suspecting there might've been anything going on between Tyler and Hannah. "I know there was a lot of nerves and a lot of tension, but you know, her happiness is my best interest. I want her to be happy, and Tyler’s one of my friends, he’s a great guy, and, you know, if that’s what it’s supposed to be, then I support that."

Being supportive of Hannah's happiness is the least he could do. During "After The Final Rose," Hannah laid into Jed and was very vocal about how she felt. "I thought I was with someone sincere and sweet and honest, but that wasn't the case," she said. "Jed has muddied the waters of our future together and it's not what I thought I said yes to. I know that what I got was not what I ever wanted for a life partner... and I have grown so much and I know I deserved more than that."

Here's hoping Hannah finds the happiness she deserves, whether that's with Tyler C. or just her own d*mn self. The former Miss Alabama deserves just that, and also maybe a nice, long, relaxing vacation... Might I suggest a windmill?