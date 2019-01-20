January 21, 2019 Will Be The Worst Week For These Zodiac Signs, But You're Not Alone

Take a deep breath. Inhale fresh energy and exhale stress. Chances are, things have been feeling strange, confusing, and overly emotional lately. Why? We're in the throes of eclipse season, and if you know anything about eclipses, you'd know that they mean your life is currently being rearranged. Nothing is set in stone and it may feel as though you have no clue where you're going. If you can at all relate to what I'm saying, then it might make all too much sense that as of January 21, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer, and Leo. While we'll all be feeling the intensity of the blood moon in Leo on Jan. 21, you'll probably be feeling it even more if your sun or rising sign falls under any of the following.

However, remember that overwhelming times often produce the most worthwhile experiences of all. They help you understand your truest and deepest needs, appreciate your life when things feel calm, and show you just how resilient you truly are. If things feel horrible and strange right now, don't blame yourself for it. Take care of yourself as best as you can, cut yourself some slack, and above all, extend a helping hand to others. Now that the sun is in community-oriented Aquarius, it's important that everyone works together. The universe is your support group.

Taurus: You May Be Feeling Restrained Or Inhibited Lately

Has it been hard to find your mojo lately? Has it felt difficult to express your desires and stay motivated to achieve your goals? If so, it's no wonder. Mars — planet of drive, aggression, and impulse — has been meandering through your 12th house of spirituality. This is a very strange place for Mars to be in, considering that Mars is all about action and the 12th house is all about venturing within. While this is a beautiful time to understand your subconscious truth, it's not so great for producing concrete results.

However, you should allow this to let you know what it is you truly want. Just because it doesn't seem like you're "doing" anything doesn't mean you're not doing necessary introspective work.

Cancer: You're Probably Feeling Very Overwhelmed

Since the moon is your ruling planet, you can't help but feel intensely affected by all of its various phases and transitions. Full moons are always a big deal for you, but lunar eclipses? Forget about it. You're feeling the spike in cosmic energy so deeply that it's hard for you to relax.

This blood moon zeros in on your second house of finances and possessions, challenging your foundation in life and your relationship with comfort and security. You may feel as though you're falling without a net to catch you. You might even be realizing just how financially successful you truly are. You're learning what you need in order to feel successful.

Leo: You Can't But Notice That Change Is Underway

You're entering a new period of being you with a lunar eclipse transforming your first house of the self. While you're a fixed sign and it's rare that you change who you are or adopt a new mode of being, you're ready to grow and mature. If you fight the changes that are coming, you'll only feel dissatisfied or stagnant. Be brave enough to understand that the universe is giving you an opportunity, even if it feels like a struggle. Understand that you must face who you're meant to become.

With the sun in your seventh house of partnerships, there's a chance that these changes may affect your relationship with those you trust and confide in most. There are new people entering your life. Let them.