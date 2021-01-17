There's nothing better than checking your horoscope and realizing that you're in for an exciting ride. Of course, astrology is never as simple as black or white; astrology concerns itself with a wide spectrum of emotions and always considers the nuances of everything. Good times can also feel bittersweet while hard times can carry a tinge of beauty. Either way, January 18, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — and it's long overdue. Air signs have had an intense past few weeks and they're finally turning a new leaf. However, there's still so much more to the story.

Aquarius season begins on Jan. 19 and no one loves this change more than air signs. After all, this is the season of loving your own authenticity and owning what makes you different from others. By embracing radical self-acceptance, you're also attracting friends who share the same interests as you and love you for who you really are. That's why Aquarius is also the zodiac sign of community, because in order for a community to truly mean something, its members must feel confident enough to be themselves. For air signs, this will be a meaningful and exhilarating journey.

However, there may be some bumps in the road by Jan. 23. This is when Mars — planet of passion and combat — will join forces with unpredictable and innovative Uranus. This will most likely be followed by some jaw-dropping surprises and shakeups. While this can inspire you to break free from limiting constructs, this can also lead to aimlessly rebellious energy. This is also when the sun-Saturn conjunction will take place, increasing the seriousness of the moment and letting you know that it's time to grow up.

Gemini: You're Gaining Some Perspective And Opening Your Mind

This week, you're parting the curtains and letting the light in, Gemini. As the sun enters your ninth house of expansion and spontaneity, it will open your mind and your perspective to new ideas and new concepts. You might even feel like trying something outside of your wheelhouse or learning something on a deeper level. However, unexpected moments of insight may also come as a shock this week. Secrets may unveil themselves and revelations might shatter your idea of the world. You may feel as though nothing is as it seems, so go easy and enjoy the twists and turns coming next.

Libra: The Romance Is Real And It's Filling Your Heart

Are you suddenly feeling more creatively inspired? Are you suddenly crushing on someone more intensely than usual? If so, it makes sense, because the sun has entered your fifth house of fun, pleasure, and self-expression, initiating a period of your life that's all about enjoying the splendors that the world has to offer and simply reveling in being alive. However, there's a way to balance your need for fun and excitement and your desire to stay focused on your goals. There's a difference between finding beauty in the present moment and indulging without limits. This week, you're starting to learn your happy medium, Libra.

Aquarius: Your Solar Return Is Just Starting And It's Already Wild

This is not your typical solar return, Aquarius. This solar return happens sun after the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in your zodiac sign, making this solar return an exceptionally significant one. This week, you're thinking seriously about who you are and where you're headed next, and although it might feel like there's so much work to do and so much self-improvement to get started on, you should embrace the confidence that comes with knowing you are doing the work. You're growing so much, whether you realize it or not, and by the end of Aquarius season, you'll begin to understand how much.