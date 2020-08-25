Kate Middleton's younger brother isn't just a business owner, dog lover, and tall drink of water — he's also a total romantic. (Who knew?) On Aug. 24, pics of James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's surprise date night dropped on Instagram, and IMO, their date looks like something from a cottagecore Pinterest album. "Alizee and I haven't been on a date for AGES….so I decided to surprise her with a little picnic with the dogs and a special little gift 🎁," Middleton captured his IG post, which included four pics of his French financial analyst fiancée. That "special little gift": a sterling silver necklace with an onyx pendant and shiny ruby from Bvlgari's Save the Children collection. V casual.

Back in 2009, Bvlgari partnered with Save the Children, a humanitarian aid organization that works to give disadvantaged kids around the world a better future through education. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their partnership, Bvlgari created a special jewelry collection, with a portion of each sale going towards Save the Children programs, including COVID-19 relief funds. If you have $770 burning a hole in your pocket, you can get Thevenet's new necklace yourself (though sadly, her Scanlan Theodore blue bandana-print maxi dress is no longer available).

During an October 2019 interview with The Telegraph, Middleton shared the sweet story of how he met his future fiancée. Apparently, while they were both attending meetings at the South Kensington Club in summer 2018, Middleton's therapy dog, a cocker spaniel named Ella, played matchmaker by approaching Thevenet. After just about a year of quietly dating, Middleton took to Insta to announce their engagement in October 2019 with a cute selfie and the caption, "She said OUI." The two originally planned to tie the knot in summer 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration was postponed.

Whenever they do decide to get married, Middleton and Thevenet will likely have a low-key celebration. When asked by The Telegraph in October 2019 whether he'd have a small event, Middleton said, "That's probably what we will end up doing. I've had enough of big weddings!" Of course, if their future wedding is anything like their surprise date night, then it's sure to be totally dreamy.