Social distancing may call for people to stay 6 feet away from each other and avoid crowded venues, but that doesn't mean all concerts are canceled. James Corden created his own cyber festival to keep you entertained from the safety of your home. James Corden's HomeFest concert has a celebrity-packed lineup, so it's bound to be lit.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it feels like there are very few silver linings. However, there is one today. As of March 25, Corden announced HomeFest, a concert you get to enjoy from anywhere in your home where you can access CBS.

The primetime special will feature performances from Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, John Legend, Dua Lipa, and BTS —all from the safety of their homes. There will also be celebrity appearances from Will Ferrell and David Blaine.

The special is in partnership with the Center For Disease Control. Corden and his guests featured in the special will encourage viewers to follow guidelines from the CDC and their local government officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and subsequently alleviate some of the strain being placed on those working in the medical field.

Viewers will get the chance to donate to the CDC Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps to serve any needs that arise during emergency response that the federally funded CDC cannot cover.

Donations can also be made to Feed The Children, which will provide food and essentials to children and families that don't have enough to eat.

Twitter is responding positively to the concept of a celebrity-filled charity special. Fans are undoubtedly excited seeing artists like BTS and Billie Eilish, as they canceled tour dates amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"YALL DESERVE THE WHOLE FCKING WORLD FOR THIS, YOURE LITERALLY SAVING MANY ARMYS AROUND THE WORLD, WE'RE FINALLY GOING TO BE FED THANK YOU SO MUCH," wrote one very enthusiastic fan.

"Ahh...such a lovely surprise! Thank you, @JKCorden!" followed another.

"Ommmgggg JAMESSSSS THIS IS AMAZINGGGG THANK YOUUUU," tweeted another.

Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special will go down on March 30 on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.