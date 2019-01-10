I don't usually advise people to take on the Kardashians, but in the case of Jameela Jamil's response to Khloé Kardashian's weight loss Instagram, I'll let it slide. The Good Place actress is known for her devout mission to rid the world of fat shaming and diet culture, which sometimes means she goes for the big dogs.

The Kardashians have been known to push arguably problematic ideas about weight loss, post sponsored ads about diet products like teas and smoothies, with critics believing they perpetuate an unrealistic beauty standard in general. While some fans don't necessarily fault the Kardashians for these choices, Jamil's anti-diet narrative is refreshing in an otherwise looks-obsessed industry. Elite Daily reached out to Khloé's team for comment on Jamil's tweet but did not hear back by the time of publication.

One thing Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans love about Khloé is her commitment to always keeping it real. Khloé is an open book on the show and has always let fans in on some pretty intimate and complicated personal obstacles she's faced in her life. In the case of her weight, followers know how hardcore the girl is about fitness. Ever since the arrival of her firstborn, True, it looks like she's doubled down on her work out regimen. She also regularly posts inspirational messages in her Instagram stories, usually encouraging her followers to be true to themselves, work hard, be kind, etc.

However — dun, dun, dun...

On Jan. 9, Khloé posted this note on Instagram: "2 things a girl wants: 1) lose weight 2) eat."

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Oof. That was a big "nope" for Jamil. So much so, she took a screenshot of Khloé's post and tweeted it on her own account with the message:

This makes me sad. I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.

Honestly? Thank you, Jameela.

While I'm sure Khloé was posting her weight loss note with the intention to #relate to her #audience, it's this kind of messaging that can be so damaging to women everywhere. The constant pressure to find happiness through being thin is toxic and oozes into our psyche when we don't even know it's happening (like via a Kardashian post on social media, for example).

Fans showed their appreciation for Jamil in the comments of her tweet. One person wrote, "in a world full of Kardashians be a @jameelajamil."

Jamil also runs an Instagram account called @i_weigh, a "movement for us to feel valuable and see how amazing we are beyond the flesh on our bones." I highly recommend checking it out and hitting the "follow" button.

Who knows if Khloé will get around to responding to or commenting on Jamil's post. Hopefully, over time, body positivity messages begin to seep in as steadily as negative ones.