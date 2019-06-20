If you aren't on the Jameela Jamil self-love and health train, I suggest you get your sh*t together and climb aboard ASAP. The Good Place actress is taking on the corrupt and harmful societal beauty standards media regularly pummels all of us with, and is specifically tackling the unhealthy messaging surrounding weight-loss. One way she is doing this is by calling out celebrities who promote or tout weight-loss products to their fanbases and Amber Rose just struck a new nerve. Jameela Jamil's response to Amber Rose promoting pregnancy weight-loss tea is so on point and absolutely critical for women grappling with their pregnancy weight fluctuation to hear.

Rose, who is reportedly due to have a baby boy with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards in October, jumped on social media to promote the bane of Jamil's existence: a dieting tea. However, this isn't just your regular run-of-the-mill, super irresponsible, yet wildly common diet tea. This one is for pregnant women. Rose's paid sponsorship popped up on Instagram on June 19 and featured her baby bump, newish long locks, and a pink packet of pregnancy tea. She captioned the image:

#ad Okay listen up @flattummyco just launched an Organic Pregnancy Tea to help us moms with those bloated, nauseous, blah feeling days! It’s safe to take while pregnant and breastfeeding. This is not a detox tea - it’s specially designed to help reduce occasional nausea and support digestion during pregnancy.

It doesn't take a nutritionist to see why this kind of messaging is problematic.

Jamil, who caught wind of the ad, re-shared Rose's Instagram on Twitter and added her own commentary reminding her followers and pregnant women everywhere that this kind of product is utter "f*ckshit." Jamil tweeted out, "FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR... PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved? Are we... f*cking... KIDDING? @US_FDA."

She followed that tweet up with the message, "So many women, with such big platforms, promoting such irresponsible f*ckshit, that it blows my mind."

Speaking from her own personal experience, Jamil has maintained that these fad diet products that are rarely (if ever) FDA approved are essentially harmful laxatives dressed up as nutrition. She has called out the Kardashians, Cardi B, and many other popular female celebrities who have a massive following of adoring fans who cling onto their every word.

While Rose's comments section is full of plenty of people praising her post, not everyone is buying the BS. Some people wrote things like, "don't promote this toxic crap," "this is just wrong," and "shame on you." Rose must have picked up on the negative feedback and edited her caption to include the final sentence, "haters stop riding the bandwagon and think for yourselves."

I agree, Rose, and I'm with Jameela on this one. Endorsing a weight loss product of any kind, but especially one for pregnant women (which usually involves weight gain by nature), is irresponsible, harmful, and ultimately propelling unrealistic, unhealthy, and outrageous beauty standards.

Thank you for being our fearless defender and leader, Jameela. #Jamil2020.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.