Having personally experienced an eating disorder at an early age, Jameela Jamil now uses her platform to educate others about the media's impact on body image. Because so many celebs promote weight loss products and edit their pictures on Instagram to make them appear thinner, Jamil recommends fans to avoid stars who make them question their self esteem. Through the years, she's constantly called out the Kardashians for their controversial social media posts, and, after seeing Kim Kardashian's latest video, she asked fans to unfollow her for their own health. Jameela Jamil's Instagram about Kim Kardashian's corset video brings awareness to so many important issues.

On June 23, Kardashian had fans talking when she posted a throwback video of herself wearing a super tight corset that looked similar to the one she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. Fans remarked how the corset looked "painful" and questioned if Kardashian "could breathe" in it. Because Jamil is a well-known body positive activist, fans messaged her wondering what her thoughts were about the clip.

"I’ve received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn’t jump on it immediately isn’t because I don’t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do. It’s because the fact that you’re all messaging me about it, shows my work is done," Jamil wrote on IG.

The star has called out Kardashian several times for sharing posts that could potentially influence fans' view of their own bodies, but Jamil made it clear she isn't trying to "cancel" Kardashian. She just wants fans to be aware of the images they see on social media every day.

"If YOU know that it’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans... then you’re empowered and conscious and don’t need me," Jamil continued. "I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal."

Jamil ended her post by asking fans to unfollow Kardashian if they need to.

"The smart thing to do is to protect YOURSELF. YOU have the power. YOU control every Market. YOU choose what and who is trendy. Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem. Don’t let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have," she said.