Jameela Jamil is definitely not like her character in The Good Place. While Tahani is constantly caught up with being the most famous and most-liked person, Jamil isn't afraid to keep it real, and if that gets her into some beef with other celebs, then so be it. Her most famous "feud," if you can call it that, is with the Kardashians — specifically Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. Whenever you see either of the sisters promoting meal replacement shakes or appetite suppressant lollipops on social media, you can bet that Jamil will follow shortly after calling them out about the dangers these products can come with. But Jameela Jamil's quotes about the Kardashians show that she reportedly doesn't particularly enjoy beefing with the Kardashians at all. In fact, she'll stop calling them out when they stop agreeing to endorse these so-called weight loss products.

On March 21, Jamil called out Khloé Kardashian for her Flat Tummy Tea Instagram post. The photo, which has since been deleted off of Instagram, showed Kardashian revealing her flat stomach, which made it seem like it was achieved from using Flat Tummy Tea's meal-replacement products.

Kardashian captioned the post:

#ad Loving how my tummy looks right now you guys! I brought @flattummyco’s meal replacement shakes into my routine about 2 weeks ago, and the progress is undeniable✨P.S the shakes are 20% off today and you can get Flat Tummy Tea at a really good deal too. Go check it out!

Jamil, who has previously talked about having an eating disorder in her teens, felt the need to call Kardashian out on it. Jamil said Kardashian had a "personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon" to help her achieve her toned body, and it wasn't the weight loss products that led to her body.

Jamil said:

If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy [...] then I guess I have to.

Despite Kardashian receiving backlash for promoting these products, she has continued to post about them on social media, and that's why Jamil's criticisms of the Kardashians haven't stopped, either.

But in an interview with Bustle for their 2019 Rule Breakers digital issue, Jamil revealed that she doesn't want to have a feud with the Kardashians. She just wants them to stop endorsing potentially dangerous weight loss products.

“I’m not trying to cancel anyone," she told Bustle. “I don’t want to beef with the Kardashians. They have a huge amount of influence. I just want them to use that for more good. I think what Kim does with the prison system is really cool."

Jamil had this one message for the Kardashians: "Stop selling laxatives and I’ll get off your d*ck.”

You hear that Kim and Khloé? Jameela Jamil will leave you alone on social media if you stop promoting weight loss products.

Considering the entire Kardashian family has a long history of teaming up with companies that promote these potentially harmful products, I don't think that will be anytime soon, unfortunately.