I've said it once and I'll say it again — Jameela Jamil for president. The Good Place actress has made it her life's work to reverse body-shaming behaviors and societal norms and call out anyone (and I mean anyone) who enforces it. This includes Piers Morgan, the famously controversial Good Morning Britain anchor who recently went after both Jamil and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, for their feature in British Vogue. Jameela Jamil's clapback at Piers Morgan over Meghan's British Vogue issue is exactly on point, as per usual.

OK. So, you guys know Meghan Markle. She's, like, Woman Of The Year or something. Markle and her growing family are busy in the U.K. flipping the royal script and setting new stellar traditions. While she definitely has her hands full as the Duchess of Sussex and as a new mom, she found time to guest-edit British Vogue's September issue called "Forces For Change," which features 15 incredible and impactful women on the cover, including Jameela Jamil.

The cover is a black and white collage made up of models Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech Bior and Christy Turlington Burns, boxer Ramla Ali, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, activists Sinéad Burke and Greta Thunberg, actors Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Yara Shahidi, ballerina Francesca Hayward, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and of course, Jamil. There is also one empty space that Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful said Markle wanted to represent a mirror "that will show the reader how they, too, can be a change-maker."

It's pretty awesome.

Markle reportedly made the decision to not be featured on the cover for fear it would be a "boastful" thing to do, and rather she chose to focus on women she admires.

So, basically, it's all awesome. But then Piers Morgan has to come in and ruin everything.

He wrote a scathing piece published in The Daily Mail dragging Markle for being "shamelessly hypocritical" and notably pointing out the decision to include Jamil. In his article, Morgan wrote,

Jameela Jamil, the DJ and actress turned ‘body positive activist’ is a foul-mouthed little charmer. She recently branded me a ‘sh*t stain’ and ‘a giant pile of w*nk’ on Twitter ... Ms Jamil used to be, by her own admission, a ‘slut-shamey, judgmental’ columnist for Company magazine who repeatedly attacked other women for their behaviour.

He went on to call her the "antithesis of ‘equality, kindness, and open mindedness’" and accuse her of using the same photo-editing tools and practices she speaks out against with such conviction.

You can imagine Jamil, who has indeed made it her mission to abolish unrealistic beauty standards and promote self-acceptance, took issue with... well... all of this.

She directed Morgan to her pinned tweet hovering at the very top of her Twitter feed where she openly admits that her past behavior, thinking, and judgments were wrong. Her pinned tweet reads: "It is never too late to check yourself and right your wrongs. I used to be slut shamey, judgmental, and my feminism wasn’t intersectional enough. Nobody is born perfectly 'woke'. Listen, read, learn, grow, change and make room for everyone. We aren’t free til ALL of us are free."

Jamil retweeted Morgan's post and responded by saying, "My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young. I have nothing to hide." She added, "You are old, and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant sh*t stain, smeared across our country."

Someone had to say it. Thank you, Jameela.

Piers, take a look around. When you see that you're the privileged white male in the group talking about female representation and equality, that might be a hint you are really far outside of your lane, bro.