Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Named Their Second Baby With Bachelor Nation’s Help

Bachelor Nation will hopefully add one or two more couples to its list of success stories after the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season, but until that happens, one of Paradise's greatest duos is celebrating their own new addition. After sharing their very dramatic birthing process, Season 2's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert named their second baby, but the decision wasn't complete without some input from franchise fans.

In an Aug. 1 Instagram post, Jade formally introduced her newborn son as Brooks Easton Tolbert, writing, "He has been the sweetest baby and we are soaking in every single moment!" She previously shared a photo of herself and Tanner with Brooks and daughter Emerson, who turns 2 on Aug. 17. The former Bachelor Season 19 contestant also posted a video of Emerson meeting her brother for the first time, as well as a picture of herself holding Brooks soon after giving birth to him in her walk-in closet.

Seeing as Brooks' official debut on Instagram entails a personalized blanket, Jade and Tanner likely had the name picked out for quite some time. However, that didn't stop them from releasing a baby name bracket about a week before Brooks' arrival so their Instagram followers could help narrow down their top picks. The final four names Bachelor Nation favored were Reed, Beckett, Brooks, and Easton, and just as the couple promised to E! News shortly before announcing the name, they really did pick from the list.

"[The B and R names] are actually my top two choices so I'm cool either way," Tanner told E! News. "Since [Jade's] the one that pushed him out, she can decide between those two names."

Before welcoming their second child on July 29, Jade and Tanner were spending their Monday night the way many others do — watching The Bachelorette. PEOPLE reports Jade's water broke about an hour into the finale episode, but her contractions were so intense, she had no choice but to give birth at home in her closet. Ultimately, an ambulance arrived in time for Jade to deliver Brooks with medical professionals present.

"I'm really grateful,” Jade told PEOPLE. “I mentally kind of lost it at one point. But luckily, I had a really great team behind me. They were my strength in the moment. And it just feels so right to have our son here. It feels like he’s been a part of our family forever.”

After appearing on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively, Jade and Tanner met and got engaged on Season 2 of Paradise in 2015. They married in a televised ceremony in January 2016, technically becoming Bachelor in Paradise's first married couple, as Season 1's Marcus Grodd and Lacey Faddoul were never legally married. Since then, the relationship success rate on Bachelor in Paradise has notably improved, with two other couples who met on the show now married, two pairs engaged, and two still dating. Let's not forget the potential matches the upcoming Season 6 could result in, too.

Congrats to Jade and Tanner on their family of four! Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5, on ABC.