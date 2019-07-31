Oh, baby! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have been an adorable Bachelor in Paradise success story since they met on the show in 2015, got married in 2016, and had their daughter, Emerson, in 2017. And now, as of Tuesday, July 30, they are a proud family of four. But while friends, family, and fans knew Roper and Tolbert were getting ready for their second baby, their newest child's arrival to the world was kinda unexpected, to say the least. Jade Roper's Instagram about giving birth in a closet was both shocking and touching, and was met with tons of support from her followers, including many stars within Bachelor Nation.

Along with the photo, which she posted on the night of July 30, Roper wrote a caption detailing the whole experience. "I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet," the post began. "I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."

Roper went on to say she will give the full details of the surprise arrival of her baby boy — which, by the looks of it, took place right next to a row of shoes — but in the meantime, she wanted to shout out some of the people who were there for her and helped her through the harrowing experience.

"It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby," she wrote. "I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me. So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms."

Baby daddy Tolbert is also thrilled about the new addition to his and Roper's family, writing in his own Instagram post:

We are officially a family of 4! Baby boy threw us for a curveball last night... but him and his mom are healthy and all is well... now we just have to pick a name...

Many familiar faces within Bachelor Nation also shared their feelings about the birth announcement, and the way Roper heroically gave birth. "Dang woman, you are amazing. Congratulations on your baby boy❤️," Lauren Luyendyk commented on Roper's post, while her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. chimed in: "OMG! So glad you guys are okay, that is WILD."

Among all the well-wishes, though, perhaps the best comment on the post was Bachelor Nation's own fearless leader, Chris Harrison, who wrote, "Now that’s the most dramatic delivery ever." Harrison may get a bad rap for over-hyping pretty much any little thing that happens within his Bachelor realm, but in this instance, I can honestly say, he's not wrong.