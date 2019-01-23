If I were to write out a list of my top 10 favorite foods, you would definitely find fries (of any kind) ranked pretty high up. I don't discriminate when it comes to the style of fry. Waffle, shoestring, crinkle-cut — I enjoy them all. But, I do love a good batch of crispy curly fries. Most fast-food restaurants don't serve up curly fries, but Jack in the Box does. Right now, Jack in the Box has $1 curly fries when you order using the company's mobile app.

Jack in the Box is basically giving away curly fries. Not really, but pretty dang close to it. The fast-food chain restaurant is offering $1 medium orders of their seasoned curly fries to customers who place an order using the Jack in the Box mobile app, according to the restaurant. The promotion kicked off on Friday, Jan. 18 and is going on for a limited time. Jack in the Box hasn't said exactly how long the $1 curly fry deal will last, but my guess is that it will be sticking around for at least a few weeks. Regardless, it's not often that you can order something for truly just $1. For that reason, I suggest hightailing it to your local Jack in the Box and getting in on the $1 curly fry goodness while you can.

Jack in the Box

Wondering how you can get down on this flavorsome deal? First, you need to download the Jack in the Box app. It's available for iOS and Android devices. (P.S. You can get 15 percent off of your first in-app purchase, according to Jack in the Box.) You will need to create an account using your email address or Facebook account to access the $1 medium curly fry deal.

Upon signing up, Jack in the Box will send you an email to confirm your information. Now that you have validated your credentials, it's time to place your order. In the upper righthand corner, you will see three white lines stacked inside of a red circle. Tap the circle to open up the navigation bar in the app. From there, click on "Menu" and select "App Exclusives" at the top of the screen. This is where you will find the $1 medium curly fries deal.

Jack in the Box app/Screenshot via Rachel Murphy

Simply select the offer to add it to your cart. The app may prompt you to select your nearest Jack in the Box location before it lets you add the order to your cart. If so, all you have to do is type in your city name or zip code in the search bar and a list of nearby locations will populate. Click on the restaurant where you'd like to pick up your order and voilà! You're one step closer to getting a savory snack that won't break the bank.

Think about it. There aren't many things that you can actually get for just $1. Sure, some products may be advertised for $1, but they never really are. Maybe it's just me, but there's usually a catch. The only exceptions are the Target dollar section (most of the time) and this delicious curly fry deal from Jack in the Box (for a limited time). I'll see you at Jack in the Box.