On Sunday, June 21, Ivanka Trump headed to social media to post a shout out to her dad in honor of Father's Day. In addition to sharing a message celebrating her husband Jared Kushner, the first daughter called out "all the devoted and loving" fathers out there with an old photo of Donald Trump and herself as an infant. While Ivanka Trump’s Father’s Day 2020 tweet for the president was brief, the accompanying snap was a sweet throwback.

Last year, Ivanka joined the country in celebrating the dads in her life with one shared Instagram carousel depicting Kushner, with whom she shares kids Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph, and her own dad. In addition to sharing a photo of the Senior White House Advisor and president walking together, she posted images of her and her husband enjoying a date night and of President Trump walking with two of his grandkids. At the time, she captioned the post, "Happy Father’s Day to these two incredible Dads and to all of the amazing fathers out there who have earned today’s celebration!"

This year, the first daughter took a more personalized approach as she penned two separate messages for Kushner and Trump that called out both of them for their role as dads in honor of the holiday.

Alongside a throwback photo that shows a younger President Trump — who is dressed in head-to-toe skiing gear including ski goggles and appears to be standing on a snow-covered mountain — cradling a baby Ivanka, she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to my dad and to all the devoted and loving father’s out there! Today is for you!"

She also recognized her husband of more than a decade on the platform, tweeting, "Grateful for all the sweet memories and excited to make so many more! Happy Father’s Day Jared! We [love] you."

Next to the message, Ivanka shared a photo of the couple standing with their three children in the White House. The image appears to be taken on Halloween, as Arabella is dressed up as a Jedi from Star Wars while Theodore and Joseph are wearing costumes of a New York Giants baseball player and a police officer.

In contrast, First Lady Melania Trump shared a Father's Day message that not only didn't mention the president, but also didn't contain any imagery of him.

Alongside a photo of a yellow rose, she wrote, "Today we celebrate all fathers for their love, dedication & wisdom to help guide our youth to help them succeed & grow. Happy #FathersDay!"

At the time of publication, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump had yet to post a Father's Day message, but it wouldn't be surprising if more messages come in later in the day.