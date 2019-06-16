On Sunday, June 16, first daughter Ivanka Trump took to social media to express gratitude for the two dads in her life. In addition to recognizing her husband and the father of her three children, Jared Kushner, the fashion designer's Instagram and Twitter photo collage celebrated her own dad: President Donald Trump. Ivanka Trump's Father's Day 2019 post for Donald Trump was a shout-out to her "incredible dad" that included several photos of the POTUS and his son-in-law.

As the country rang in the annual holiday on Sunday, Ivanka Trump was one of the many daughters who headed to Instagram and Twitter to pen a heartfelt tribute celebrating fatherhood. Considering that she shares kids Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph with her husband of 10 years, she made sure to include Kushner in the collage. She posted one photo of the Senior White House Advisor looking over and exchanging notes with her father as well as one photo of her and Kushner out on what appears to be a date night. Last but not least, she shared a photo of President Trump from behind with two of his grandchildren as he prepared to board the Marine One plane.

"Happy Father’s Day to these two incredible Dads and to all of the amazing fathers out there who have earned today’s celebration!" she captioned the image.

Ivanka Trump's Father's Day post this year is pretty similar to the one that she posted back in 2018. Captioned, "Happy #FathersDay to these two amazing dads," the seemingly innocuous message and photo set off a firestorm in light of the Trump administration's policy of separating the kids of migrants from their families at the border and placing them into detention centers. At the time, many Instagram users left comments on the post critiquing Ivanka Trump for what they called a tone-deaf post in light of the times.

While First Lady Melania Trump and the president's other kids Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump have yet to recognize the holiday on social media, Trump Jr. did recognize another special milestone on Sunday. Voters might remember that on June 16, 2015, President Trump first announced that he was running for a spot in the Oval Office, and the former reality TV personality headed to Twitter to commemorate the anniversary.

The president's eldest son tweeted on June 16, "Happy four anniversary of getting into politics [Donald Trump]," along with the hashtag #MAGA.

Shortly after sharing her Father's Day message, Ivanka also headed to Twitter to commemorate the start of her dad's presidential campaign.

"Four years ago today, I introduced my father @ realDonaldTrump when he launched a Campaign that would forever change America," she wrote. "Because of his courage, Americans are safer and more prosperous...and the best is yet to come! Happy Father's Day!"

Meanwhile, President Trump himself ended a series of posts criticizing the "Fake News Media" with a Father's Day post that included a dig at his critics.

"Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer," he wrote on the social media platform. "This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

Again, it's still early, so I'd keep an eye out for other Father's Day messages from Trump's other children to come trickling in throughout the day.