Ever wonder what A-list couples are thinking when they share birthday posts on social media? Are they doing it for the stans or is just that it didn't happen if it's not online? While I spend time trying to figure it out Jared Kushner turned 38 on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and per tradition, Ivanka Trump's Instagram to Jared Kushner is a classic snapshot.

Trump and Kushner tied the knot in 2009, and after nearly a decade of marriage (I count the years of their marriage based on how long it's been since their cameo on Gossip Girl) the two find themselves running through the halls of the West Wing together. But despite Trump's busy schedule serving as the adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, she found the time to post a happy birthday message to her husband on Instagram. The photo is just the two of them — Kushner decked out in a tux and Trump all dolled up in a, I want to say, byzantium-colored dress. The caption of the post reads, ‪"Wishing my best friend and the [heart emoji]️ of my life a very happy birthday!"

It's a pretty solid message as far as husband and wife exchanges go, right?

It's definitely a trope to call your partner your bestie, but it must be that Trump and Kushner actually are best friends, because she's posted about it before. Last year on Kushner's birthday, the first daughter tweeted a throwback photo of the two of them taken in 2016 when she was pregnant with their youngest child, Theodore James Kushner. She wrote, "Happy birthday, Jared! Thank you for being the most amazing father, husband, and best friend I could have dreamed of. Here's to you!"

Sure, this year's birthday message isn't as long as last year's, but the important stuff is still there. Her heartfelt messages to her hubby aren't that surprising either. A very quick glance at Trump's social media feeds is evidence that she's really into posting about her husband and children.

About a month before Kushner's birthday, on Dec. 18, Trump posted another photo of Kushner, a black-and-white still of him on the phone in the White House with his back turned to the camera. The caption commended the people responsible for pushing a major criminal justice overhaul to the Senate, which her husband was deeply involved in. Trump wrote,

The Senate is on the verge of passing the biggest overhaul to the criminal justice system in decades... Lots of vision, grit and elbow grease by many (so proud of my husband!) to secure the votes being counted now. Let’s do this!

Kushner was a driving force behind the bipartisan bill known as the First Step Act, which is aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. The bill makes a lot of small, but significant, changes for those incarcerated. For example, the bill puts a focus on rehabilitation, easing mandatory minimum sentencing, and moving prisoners closer to home. It also addressed the discrepancy between sentencing for crimes involving powder cocaine versus crack, a sentencing policy which had been frequently accused of being racially discriminatory — the fix could retroactively reduce sentences for people already in prison for related crimes, according to Vox. While Kushner didn't introduce the bill, he was instrumental in making sure the First Step Act was brought to a vote quickly, a year sooner than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted it, according to The New York Times. It passed on Dec. 19 and was signed by President Trump on Dec. 21.

Congratulating your partner on an achievement seems very "just like us." It doesn't take a special birthday post to realize that Trump is proud of her husband and the two are BFFs.