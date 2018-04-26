Ivanka Trump Wished Melania A Happy Birthday But It's All Kinds of Awkward

The first daughter made a point to wish her mother-in-law a happy birthday on Thursday, April 26. On social media, Ivanka Trump wished Melania a happy birthday. But if the sentiment was touching, the wishes may have come as for the first lady.

"Happy birthday to @FLOTUS, an incredible wife, mother and First Lady!" tweeted Trump on Thursday. Her daughter-in-law also wished Melania a happy birthday via a post shared to her Instagram story. But Ivanka appears to be the only member of the family so far to do so — including President Donald Trump.

As of writing, the eldest Trump — Melania's husband — had not yet made the same gesture. In fact, Trump went on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, choosing the day for a rare interview with a sitting president specifically because of her birthday. But while he wished her a happy birthday on air, he stated that he had only gotten her a card and some flowers for her special day.

"You know, I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay?" Trump told the Fox News hosts Thursday via phone. "But I got her a beautiful card, beautiful flowers."

@ivankatrump

The White House handle also tweeted out its well wishes to the FLOTUS.

The president did honor his wife with a birthday tweet last year, but so far, hasn't recognized the birthdays of any other family members since taking office, per the Trump Twitter Archive.

In the same time frame since his inauguration, the president has, however, wished happy birthdays via Twitter to golfer Gary Player, musician Lee Greenwood, and President Ronald Reagan. (Technically, make that two Lee Greenwoods, as he tagged the wrong one the first time.)

To be fair, the president hasn't tweeted anything on Thursday, regarding Melania or otherwise — an unusual silence from someone with such an active Twitter habit. As of writing, the president's most recent tweet remains one from Wednesday night, promoting his morning Fox & Friends interview.

During his time in office, President Barack Obama was known to tweet happy birthday wishes to his wife Michelle and vice versa.

But aside from the White House, Ivanka seems to be in a class of one so far on the Melania birthday wishes. Donald Trump Jr., also an avid tweeter, but hasn't made a peep about Melania's birthday, despite sending numerous other tweets on Thursday. Eric Trump was similarly silent, as was his wife Lara, on Twitter.

