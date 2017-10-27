Who Is Lee Greenwood? Trump Tagged The Wrong Twitter User

On Friday, Oct. 27, the president committed one of the most dreaded of Twitter missteps. Donald Trump tagged the wrong Lee Greenwood on Twitter in trying to wish the singer a happy birthday. People on the platform had a lot to say about the fumble.

Trump was attempting to tag the particular Lee Greenwood who is the 75-year-old singer most known for his song, "God Bless the U.S.A." Instead, he tagged @leegreenwood83, a New York-based lawyer whose bio describes him as,

Lawyer focused on Washington DC sports - all things Redskins, Caps, Nationals, Wizards. A current New Yorker who maintains his DC roots through Twitter.

It's almost impressive that Trump managed to tag this particular Greenwood, given that the first name that comes up in the Twitter search box — and the one with the verified account — is the singer's. How is it even possible to miss that? (The singer's account, as one might ascertain to be the more logical choice, is @TheLeeGreenwood.)

More hilarious still is that the Greenwood Trump tagged doesn't appear to be exactly on board with everything Trump stands for. A tweet from January 29 suggests his participation in a march protesting the travel ban.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin caught the awkward circumstance and pointed it out on Twitter.

Trump, in tagging the wrong Lee Greenwood, tagged one that marched in protest of his travel ban. https://t.co/RKkMYl6I2S — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 27, 2017

Back in July 2016, Greenwood also retweeted a tweet by Jon Lubin in which the latter appeared to poke fun at Trump in sharing an Anchorman gif:

The lawyer Greenwood seemed to have fun with the mess-up. He replied to a tweet by Jake Tapper, saying,

I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level. — Lee Greenwood (@leegreenwood83) October 27, 2017

And when Josh Greenman, editor of the New York Daily News, tweeted about it, Greenwood joked about himself.

And I think half of them followed me after the inauguration concert... — Lee Greenwood (@leegreenwood83) October 27, 2017

Trump, apparently realizing the mistake, deleted the tweet, which promted the Citizens for Ethics handle to share:

.@realDonaldTrump deleted this tweet this morning after wishing happy birthday to the wrong Lee Greenwood. PRA violations if not archived. pic.twitter.com/3xy2PTLpBp — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 27, 2017

It's your nightmare that it'll happen to you, but it's hilarious when it happens to someone else — or, as the case was, two someone elses. After Trump shared his tweet, Fox News apparently also tagged the wrong account, per the Daily News. Like Trump, the news organization also deleted its Greenwood tweet.

Fox News deleted this tweet because, like dummy @realDonaldTrump they tagged the wrong Lee Greenwood. I saved it for them. pic.twitter.com/4XJ8A41yDb — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 27, 2017

Trump sent a correct tweet later Friday morning, and Fox News shared it.

Earlier this morning, President @realDonaldTrump wished @TheLeeGreenwood a happy birthday. The singer turns 75 today! pic.twitter.com/5n0xP2GLhx — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 27, 2017

But because the universe is a strange place, Fox News, just an hour later, shared a link to a news story about Trump tagging the wrong Greenwood. (There's no mention, by the way, of the fact that they also made the same error.)

Trump sends birthday wishes to wrong Lee Greenwood, via @luciasuarezsang https://t.co/sxRNarZOyY — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 27, 2017

Matthew Gertz of Media Matters did some sleuthing to show how, as the timing and content of all his Friday morning tweets suggest, Trump was watching a delayed recording of Fox & Friends when he shared the Greenwood tweet.

Alright, he gave it away but let's match the tweets anyway. Trump is watching Fox & Friends on a TiVo delay of about an hour. (thread) pic.twitter.com/4d3w5hsfzR — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 27, 2017

Left, Fox & Friends, 6:29 am

Right, Trump, 7:26 am pic.twitter.com/hTVK5yuHRO — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 27, 2017

Other users pointed out how Trump's latest error is the icing on a cake in some ways for an administration marked by ahistoric turmoil and setbacks. It was also a slap in the face — though an innocuous one compared to his tweets that were considered declarations of war — for those who would like to see the president show more restraint and discipline on the platform.

This White House operates with such precision that Trump tagged the wrong Lee Greenwood in this post. @leegreenwood83 is a DC lawyer. pic.twitter.com/E142sap4iQ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 27, 2017

Friday's faux pas was not the first time Trump has made public errors on a platform that he can't seem to stop using. It's not exactly a secret that the president operates with a styling all his own: random all-caps, half-sentences, odd spacing, excessive exclamation points and elipses — the list goes on.

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Aesthetic preferences aside, he's also infamous for his [many] grammatical and spelling typos on Twitter.

"Covfefe" was the tip of the iceberg. Trump undoubtedly inspired some irritated English teachers to devote class time to reviewing homonyms after mixing up their and there, too and to, (both errors in the same tweet!) and heel and heal. And lest we forget that one time back in December 2016 when he made up a word: "unpresidented." (Autocorrect is kicking in as I type this.)

Eventually Trump reposted his original message, tagging the intended Greenwood.

Happy birthday to the great @TheLeeGreenwood. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Let's just hope that out of all this, the New York Greenwood is having an interesting day.