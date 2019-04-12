It's pretty obvious that Ivanka Trump is the president's favorite child. As he has ascended, so has she. Heck, she's even got a job in the White House (for which she seems to have no obvious qualifications beyond being his daughter). But Ivanka Trump didn't get the U.N. ambassador job — and it's apparently because of nepotism. But, like, the opposite way, which has me over here scratching my head.

In an April 12 interview with The Atlantic, President Donald Trump had some kind words for his daughter. “She’s a natural diplomat,” he said after bragging about her work ethic and political accomplishments. “She would’ve been great at the United Nations, as an example.”

So, why didn't he nominate her for the job? Apparently, he was afraid that people would cry nepotism. The president said, “If I did [nominate her], they’d say nepotism, when it would’ve had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would’ve been incredible.”

Trump continued:

She’s got a great calmness … I’ve seen her under tremendous stress and pressure. She reacts very well — that’s usually a genetic thing, but it’s one of those things, nevertheless. She’s got a tremendous presence when she walks into the room.

Wait, what? Ivanka has a senior role in the White House, has served as the face of the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics (!!!), and has a security clearance, which all seem to be examples of nepotism. Granted, she did serve as her father's adviser during her time at the Trump Organization, per CNN, but her political portfolio seemed to be pretty empty before joining the White House staff. And, while she may be good at her job, it's seems unlikely that she would have ended up in it if it weren't for her relationship with her father. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Ivanka Trump's White House role and the possibility of nepotism, but did not immediately hear back.

A nomination might have been difficult, though, thanks to federal anti-nepotism laws. Public officials are forbidden to "appoint, employ, promote, advance, or advocate for appointment, employment, promotion, or advancement, in or to a civilian position in the agency in which he is serving or over which he exercises jurisdiction or control any individual who is a relative of the public official." However, there are loopholes when it comes to staffing the White House, which is how Ivanka ended up in her current role.

After former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley resigned from her post in October of 2018, it was heavily speculated that Ivanka would replace her. President Trump had been one of her main cheerleaders, saying Ivanka would be "dynamite" in the role, per The Hill. However, he conceded that he would be accused of nepotism if he nominated her.

"I want to tell you, the people… know that Ivanka would be dynamite. But, you know, I’d then be accused of nepotism, if you can believe it," Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Oct. 9, 2018.

"I think Ivanka would be incredible," he continued. "You’d be accused of nepotism, even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world."

The same day, Ivanka herself shot down rumors that she would be replacing Haley, writing on Twitter:

It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me.

That December, Trump nominated Heather Nauert, a former host for Fox News who had little political experience, but she withdrew her nomination in February 2019 for personal reasons. According to The Guardian, Nauert reportedly said she was grateful for the nomination, but "the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.” Trump announced a new nominee, Kelly Knight Craft, the current ambassador to Canada, the same month.

We'll see what happens with that, and where Ivanka goes from here.